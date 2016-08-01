ICYMI: Bella Thorne Tattooed Her Eyebrows and Documented It on Snapchat 

We've all gone to some pretty extreme lengths for the sake of beauty, like going to a Sephora 20 miles away because your favorite lipstick shade isn't in stock anywhere else. The Internet is also constantly proving how far people will go for good skin (remember when people were smearing diaper rash cream on their face?) or what the world will do to get their hands on a Kylie Lip Kit.

Well, our favorite celebrity Snapchat guru Bella Thorne is always sharing her beauty tidbits, and last night, Bella took things up a notch (or ten) by Snapchatting herself getting her eyebrows tattooed. Kinda puts the pic of your morning latte to shame, no?

Anyone who has committed to eyebrow maintenance can testify to how much work it is. Between making sure you've picked the right brow shape, to trying to fill them in symmetrically, to trying to recover them from your over-plucking phase—there's a lot of work to be done.

bellathorne/snapchat

And Bella? Well, she just saved herself a ton of time perfecting that arch by getting this trendy treatment. Bella shared the whole experience on her channel, and while it does look slightly painful, the completed work is absolutely amazing.

She took the pain and discomfort like a champ and it totally paid off.

bellathorne/snapchat

Bella's story of the whole process is pretty thorough, so if you've ever wondered what permanently on fleek eyebrows would be like, this girl has you covered.