This Lisa Frank Leopard-Inspired Makeup Tutorial Is a '90s Dream Come True 

Ah, the '90s! The decade that brought us Beanie Babies, the Backstreet Boys, Clueless, and crimped hair. If you didn't have a favorite Spice Girl (and therefore have never dressed like one), then you haven't fully experienced some of the most exciting years on this planet. Well, according to a '90s kid, anyway. Oh, to be able to wear a tube top, boot-cut jeans, glittery eyeshadow, and dark lip pencil without looking like we're going to a retro night club...

To appease our nostalgia, we're bringing back the '90s vibe today with a Lisa Frank-inspired beauty tutorial that you can test drive now and later re-create for Halloween. You are most certainly welcome!

LiveGlam.com

Blogger Zach Zenga of LiveGlam.com used a combo of Suva Beauty and Mehron vivid bright eyeshadow palettes to create the leopard that probably graced about three of your middle school folders.

After prepping the face and brows, Zach started by applying some eye primer, then adding NYX Milk Eyeshadow Pencil to the lid and blending out the edges with a white eyeshadow. Next, Zach created a rainbow eye above the crease and below the lower lashline and applied faux eyelashes.

Next, a bold lipstick hue was applied, and as you can see, Zach went for a teal-green. Finally, using water-activated face paints, Zach recreated the rainbow look on the neck and all the way to the décolletage.

We admit taking off all this makeup will be a pain, but it would be totally worth it for the pics.

Not to shabby, right?