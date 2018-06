The 9 Sexiest Spring Haircuts

3 of 9 Venturelli/Getty Images

Keira Knightley's Textured Bob

WHY IT WORKS "The length of her hair draws attention to her chin, while the long fringe really opens up her face," said hairstylist Michael Barnes. "The soft natural waves are also very flattering."



HOW TO GET IT "Ask for a graduated bob with longer layers through the front," Barnes said. "Take Knightley's picture to the salon with you, and be sure to ask how to get the delicate waves into your hair."



Try on Keira Knightley's many cute hairstyles now!