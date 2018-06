The 9 Hottest Hair Colors for Fall 2011

9 of 9 Richie Buxo / Splash News

Freida Pinto's Inky Black

KEY COLOR NOTES Freida Pinto's hair is so unique because it's nearly a true black, without a glint of auburn or purple in the light. Of course while the best way to get this look is to be born with it, there are a few key tricks for faking it. Ask your colorist for the deepest shade of brunet, not black, which is too severe and heavy metal for the look you're after. (Think coffee grounds, not tar.) And splurge on a luxurious glossing treatment as often as you can. Dyed black hair can look rough and flat without the extra love.



