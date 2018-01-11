The '80s Hair and Makeup Trends Everyone Is Wearing Right Now

Erin Lukas
Jan 11, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

The '80s called, and the decade wants you to wear some its biggest hair and makeup trends again. Whether you like it or not, the years of shoulder pads and leg warmers are currently making an impression on today's beauty looks. The resurgence of blue eye makeup and brushed back hair are few of the ways that the '80s are back.

We've rounded up a handful of the defining hair and makeup trends of the '80s that have recently inspired some of your favorite celebs' red carpet beauty moments, and soon, your own looks.

Keep scrolling for the decade's beauty trends you'll want to try in 2018.

Bold Eyes & Lips 

We used to only bring up '80s makeup to reference the clashing bright eyeshadow and bold lipsticks we had seen in movies or our family photo albums, but it's possible to wear both without the two colors competing against each other. Today, pick an eye makeup and lipstick shade that compliments one another. Need examples? Tracee Ellis Ross paired her black eyeliner with a class matte red lipstick, Cara Delevingne color-blocked her eyeliner and lipstick, while Viola Davis matched her warm pink eyeshadow and charcoal eyeliner with a cool plum lipstick. 

Draped Blush 

Before there was contouring, there was draping your blush. The technique sculpts your cheeks by applying blush along your natural bone structure for a made-up finish. Today, celebs like Demi Lovato have taken a more subtle approach to draping by using a sheer rose blush, or have taken Vanessa Hudgens's and Rihanna's route of using vibrant shades for a statement-making look. 

Spiral Curls 

No '80s hair trend is as polarizing as the perm. While the treatment has already made a comeback with a modern twist—think loose bends instead of tight curls—the original voluminous look is getting a second wind, too. Instead of a lot of fluffy body, celebs like Alison Brie's, Lily Collins's, and Khloe Kardashian's spiral curls are more defined and bouncy.

Blue Eye Makeup 

One thing many rom-coms have in common: an '80s flashback scene to the female protagonist at prom wearing bright blue eyeshadow. While the makeup shade is usually written off as tacky, it can be incredibly chic depending on how you wear it. Instead of caking a blue eyeshadow on the entire eyelid up and up to the brow bone, celebs today are using the shade to add an unexpected pop of color to their makeup looks. Case in point: Jenna Dewan Tatum's navy smoky eye, Kerry Washington's sparkly cerulean cat eye, and Dakota Fanning's aquamarine winged eyeliner. 

Brushed Back Hair 

Both practical and an alternative to your every day hairstyle, brushing the front pieces of your hair back works on every hair type and length. Currently, celebs are wearing the style both with a wet look like Yara Shadidi, Jennifer Lawrence, and Margot Robbie or dry and voluminous. Whatever way you choose to try the style, it's incredibly versatile and chic. 

