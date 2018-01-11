The '80s Hair and Makeup Trends Everyone Is Wearing Right Now

The '80s called, and the decade wants you to wear some its biggest hair and makeup trends again. Whether you like it or not, the years of shoulder pads and leg warmers are currently making an impression on today's beauty looks. The resurgence of blue eye makeup and brushed back hair are few of the ways that the '80s are back.

We've rounded up a handful of the defining hair and makeup trends of the '80s that have recently inspired some of your favorite celebs' red carpet beauty moments, and soon, your own looks.

Keep scrolling for the decade's beauty trends you'll want to try in 2018.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows