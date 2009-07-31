8 Ways to Extend Your Summer Beauty

Jul 31, 2009 @ 11:52 am
Shiseido Makeup - Satin Eye Shadow - 8 Ways to Extend Your Summer
Wear Bright Shadow
Vibrant eye shadows in aqua and canary yellow "have a face-brightening effect that works all year," says makeup artist Dick Page. Post-Labor Day, he suggests a wash of color over the lids, set off by navy or brown pencil along the lash line.

Shiseido Makeup Luminizing Satin Eye Colors in Fresco, Solaris and Peony (from top), $25 each; at macys.com.
Coconut Water - Vita coco - Sip Coconut Water - 8 Ways To Extend Your Summer
Sip Coconut Water
Unlike mojitos, this tropical elixir is actually good for you. Low in carbs but packed with skin-soothing antioxidants and potassium, "it also helps regulate blood pressure," says nutritionist Ashley Koff.

Vita Coco 100% pure coconut water, $21/12 11.1-oz. packages; at amazon.com.
Jennifer Aniston - Hair - Ponytail - 8 Ways to Extend Your Summer
Keep Your Summer Ponytail
Jennifer Aniston's ponytail looks as perfect with a tank as it does with a tux. The secret to its versatility? "We keep the sides super-sleek and add piecey volume to the crown," explains her hairstylist, Chris McMillan. To get the look, gather hair into a low pony and secure with a thick elastic. Then split the tail in two and pull both ends to tighten the sides and loosen the roots.
Perfekt Beauty - Extend Your Tan - 8 Ways to Extend Your Summer
Extend Your Tan
You were smart with your SPF and still managed to get a little color-make it last with a light-reflecting foundation that also contains antioxidants (Per-fekt's has alpha lipoic acid and vitamins A and C). "The antioxidants will help make your tan skin cells live longs," says New York dermatologist Patricia Wexler.

Per-fekt Skin Perfection gel, $58; at perfektbeauty.com.
AnnaLynn McCord - Hair - Beachy Waves - 8 Ways to Extend Your Summer
Get Beachy Waves
Here's a hair trick we learned at a surf camp in Tamarindo Beach, Costa Rica. It works as well as or better than most beach sprays (and believe us, we've tried them all). Fill up a spray bottle with ocean water and squirt it on hair when it's soaking wet, then mist on a lightweight detangler and comb through. Let hair dry naturally and you'll end up with an amazing rumpled texture that looks like you spent the day surfing the waves like 90210's AnnaLynn McCord.
Prada - Citrus Fragrance - 8 Ways To Extend Your Summer
Spritz Orange Blossom
"These flowers bloom in May, so the smell gives you that school's-out feeling," says Robin Coe-Hutshing. "And because it's more intense than most summer fragrances, it won't seem out of place with your fall clothes."

Prada Infusion de Fleur D'Oranger, $135/6.75 oz.; at neimanmarcus.com.
Lava Shells - Spa Revolutions - 8 Ways to Extend Your Summer
Schedule A Seaside Massage (At Home!)
When the temperature drops, bring the decadence of an outdoor rubdown inside with Lava Shells, made with recycled seashells from the South Pacific. Pour the gel packet and oil into the shell, wait 5 minutes for it to heath up, then glide over sore muscles to relieve kinks.

Lava shells, $30; call Spa Revolutions at 760-480-7586.
Kiehl's - Deep Conditioning Mask - Hair - 8 Ways To Extend Your Summer
Go For The Gloss
The sun may give you glimmering highlights, but it also strips hair of moisture. To keep it reflecting light, use a deep-conditioning treatment twice a week. We love Kiehl's new Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery mask, with strand-softening sunflower seed and apricot oils.

Kiehl's Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery mask, $25; at kiehls.com.
