8 Ways to Extend Your Summer Beauty

Get Beachy Waves

Here's a hair trick we learned at a surf camp in Tamarindo Beach, Costa Rica. It works as well as or better than most beach sprays (and believe us, we've tried them all). Fill up a spray bottle with ocean water and squirt it on hair when it's soaking wet, then mist on a lightweight detangler and comb through. Let hair dry naturally and you'll end up with an amazing rumpled texture that looks like you spent the day surfing the waves like 90210's AnnaLynn McCord.