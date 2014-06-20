8 Quick Ways to a Whiter Smile

Unfortunately, one of the side effects of our sleep-deprived, and consequently coffee-obsessed, culture is discolored teeth. With professional teeth cleaning often costing upwards of $400, budget-friendly home solutions for a whiter smile are plentiful— but which ones actually work?

Thankfully the at-home whitening business has grown to include virtually every possible method (from chewing gums, to strips, to dentist-worthy kits), with many tackling various dental needs (sensitivity, veneers, etc.).

Here are eight options for a brighter smile, whether you’ve got one minute or two weeks to spare!