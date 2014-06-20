8 Quick Ways to a Whiter Smile

Sarah Walter
Jun 20, 2014 @ 2:17 pm

Unfortunately, one of the side effects of our sleep-deprived, and consequently coffee-obsessed, culture is discolored teeth. With professional teeth cleaning often costing upwards of $400, budget-friendly home solutions for a whiter smile are plentiful— but which ones actually work?

Thankfully the at-home whitening business has grown to include virtually every possible method (from chewing gums, to strips, to dentist-worthy kits), with many tackling various dental needs (sensitivity, veneers, etc.).

Here are eight options for a brighter smile, whether you’ve got one minute or two weeks to spare!

Crest 3D White Whitestrips 1 Hour Express

The trailblazers of the at-home whitening trend, Crest's white strips ($55; ulta.com) provide some of the easiest and proven effective whitening solutions. Simply adhere strips to teeth, remove after an hour, and witness the full transformation after a week of twice-daily use.
Go Smile Sonic Blue Teeth Whitening System

Go Smile's toothbrush ($129; gosmile.com) is the first of its kind, incorporating a blue light into its fast-acting system. The Blue light penetrates beneath the surface enamel, ridding old, set-in stains that many whitening systems miss.
Supersmile Professional Whitening Toothpaste

Add brightening power to your regular routine with Supersmile's toothpaste ($21; supersmile.com) which even tackles stains on typically stubborn veneers, caps, and dentures.
GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device

The light and heat of GLO's whitening system ($199; sephora.com) allows for longer-lasting, professional quality results and custom-tailored color (up to eight shades after use).
Luster Now! Instant Whitening Mouth Rinse

For a speedy solution that brightens teeth and combats bad breath, swoosh Luster's mouth rinse ($6.80; walgreens.com) for 30 seconds twice a day, and behold immediate results.
Colgate Optic White Toothbrush + Built-In Whitening Pen

This overachieving toothbrush ($13; target.com) includes stain-removing bristles designed to whiten teeth-even prior to any whitening application. After brushing, remove the whitening pen stored within the brush and apply quick-drying gel to teeth.
Philips Zoom! Whitening Pen

For a quick touch-up to maintain color between whitening treatments, apply Zoom!'s Whitening Pen ($22.50; drugstore.com).
Go Smile AM/PM Luxury Toothpaste

Go Smile's toothpaste duo ($30; gosmile.com) offers a solution to the overpowering taste found in many whitening toothpastes with its aromatherapy-inspired flavors-revitalizing citrus and mint for the morning, and calming lavendar and vanilla for evening.

