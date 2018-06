8 New Ways to Rock a Braid

1 of 8 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Image

The Fishtail Braid

WHY IT WORKS "I love the softness of the sweeping hair across the head," says celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel of Diane Kruger's look. "It's very elegant because the braid isn't too tight against her head."

EXPERT TIP This braid isn't a French braid-meaning it shouldn't start at the top of your head. Instead, Abergel suggests you begin braiding just above the ear. (As for the fishtail technique, simply break the ponytail into two ropes, take a skinny section from the left and add to the right, then repeat to the ends of your hair.) Finish by twisting a section of hair around the end and pinning in place. "It will look more authentic and hand-done," Abergel says.