8 Green Nail Polishes to Wear on St. Patrick's Day

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 16, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

If donning a full-on green ensemble isn't your thing, consider taking a more subtle approach to St. Patrick's Day with a bold green lacquer. Whether you decide to give your nail art a festive spin like at Monique Lhuillier (above) or choose a solid effect on all ten digits, green nail polish is a pretty spirited way to coordinate with that food coloring-infused beer, and is definitely much more stylish than a pair of shamrock shaped lenses. Keep scrolling to shop the 8 chicest green lacquers of the season.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Essie in Off Tropic

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Good Friday

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Jin Soon Painted Ladies Nail Lacquer in Keppel

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

OPI Nail Lacquer in I'm Sooo Swamped

OPI $10 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Laughin to the Bank

Deborah Lippmann $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Nail Color in Ni Toi Ni Moi

Christian Louboutin $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in On Pines and Needles

Sally Hansen $7 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Butter London Patent Shine in British Khaki

Butter London $18 SHOP NOW

