8 Fall Haircuts We Know You'll Love

Dianna Agron's Shaggy Bob

WHAT IT IS "I call this haircut a 'shab,'" says hairstylist Giannandrea, who created this look for the star. "It's a cross between a bob and a shag." The hair is cut above the shoulders, and then razored from back to front at a slight angle. "This is the kind of style that comes to life with the styling."

WHO SHOULD TRY IT "Minus the bangs, this would be a great short cut for someone with curly hair," said hairstylist Mark Townsend. "The layered side pieces will keep the hair from forming that dreaded A-shape." Otherwise, this versatile cut would work for most face shapes and textures.



