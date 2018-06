8 Easy Ways to Shave Off the Years

2 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Add Highlights Around Your Face

Just like a dusting of bronzer perks up your skin, a few golden streaks scattered throughout the front section of your mane a la Jennifer Aniston cast a subtle glow on your face, making creases less noticeable, says N.Y.C. salon owner Antonio Prieto. If you have breakage around your hairline, though, it's best to skip lightening there, since delicate strands can fray even more during processing. Opt for ribbon-thin highlights under the top layer of your hair instead, suggests San Diego salon owner Jet Rhys.