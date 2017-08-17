7 Easy Ways to Detox After a Summer of Indulging

After a summer of beach BBQs, rooftop parties and endless rose, you might find yourself feeling a little lethargic, bloated and out of balance. Treating your body to a deep clean is a perfect way to align with the changing seasons, reconnect with your body, and get grounded after a wild summer.

“If you establish a strong baseline of wellness by eating a nourishing, plant-rich diet most of the time, it's ok (and in fact, necessary) to indulge sometimes,” says Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise, founders of organic meal delivery program Sakara Life. “It's all about balance! Guilt and negative self-talk are just as toxic as junk food, so don't beat yourself up.” Instead, just start taking steps in the right direction, whether that's signing up for a weekly subscription to Sakara's meal delivery program or simply starting to incorporate one of these seven detoxifying rituals into your daily routine. Below, the girls share their simple secrets for staying balanced and recovering from a summer of fun.

1. Eat 4–6 cups of leafy greens every single day.

It's our #1 secret to health! Greens contain phytochemicals and minerals that naturally detoxify the body, along with fiber to support a healthy makeup of gut bacteria and encourage regular toxin elimination.

2. Buy a dry brush.

Dry brush before showering in the morning to stimulate your lymphatic system and reveal glowing, smooth skin.

3. Drink plenty of water, period.

For an added boost, add Sakara Detox Water Concentrate (or just sip a Detox Water) for a dose of cleansing magnesium and chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is a plant pigment that binds to heavy metals and flushes them out of the body.

4. Focus!

Meditate for 10-20 minutes in the morning to reduce stress—a major cause of disease-causing inflammation!

5. Sweat it out.

Sit in an infrared sauna to sweat out impurities, or do a facial steam with essential oils like lavender and tea tree.

6. Start with plants.

Eat lots of sulfur-rich veggies like kale, cauliflower, broccoli and bok choy. Sulfur supports phase II liver detoxification.

7. Drink your bloat away.

Incorporate bitter veggies and herbs into your diet, to reduce bloat and stimulate the liver. Try Sakara's Digestive Tea, made with potent herbs like peppermint, gentian, and ‪meadowsweet.

If you’re looking to really take your detox to the next level, try a full food detox like the 5 day signature Sakara meal program, or their new Level II program if you're ready to commit to something even more detoxifying (note, this is NOT a juice cleanse, far from it!).

“Level II is our expert-level cleanse, which we offer once a month. In addition to the things the regular Sakara program eliminates (all animal products and dairy, refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, processed foods, gluten), Level II also eliminates all grains, nuts, sugar (including fruit) and nightshade vegetables (such as peppers and eggplant),” the girls tell InStyle. “During Level II you should also abstain from alcohol and caffeine. We launched Level II because even if you eat clean now, you may have toxic build-up that’s been accumulating in your body for a long time. The program also gives your digestive system a rest so your body can use the extra energy to heal itself.”

But the bottom line is, no matter how extreme you want to go with your detox, remember, it’s never about starving yourself. It's about feeling good from the inside out. “To us, detoxing is NOT about starvation or going on a liquid diet (i.e. juice cleansing). It's about flooding your body with nutrients, healing the gut lining, stabilizing blood sugar, improving alkalinity and giving every system in the body—from the lymph to the liver to the colon—a deep clean.”

“Detoxing is also about stripping away the negative thought patterns, habits and behaviors that are weighing you down and holding you back. During Level II, you’re not just cleansing from food, but also deep-rooted emotions and thoughts that are keeping you from feeling like your best self. And everyone can benefit from devoting a few days to themselves and their health!”

Learn more about Sakara Life’s organic meal delivery programs at sakaralife.com