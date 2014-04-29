7 Ways to Incorporate Coconut Oil in Your Daily Beauty Routine

In case you haven’t heard, coconut oil and its many benefits are having a serious moment in the beauty world. While oil pulling, which consists of swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth for 20 minutes, seems to be the latest craze in teeth whitening, the nourishing, all-natural ingredient also works wonders to remove stubborn eye makeup, nurse damaged strands back to health, fight frizz, repair dry skin, and stimulate nail growth—and the list continues.

Now that there are plenty of coconut-infused products at our disposal, thanks to its growing popularity, we stumbled upon a few that were worthy of a closer look. Among highlights were an organic, length-extending mascara, a handmade volume-boosting shampoo, and a sweet-scented body cream reminiscent of a Hawaiian getaway. Shop all of these products and more in our gallery!