7 Ways to Incorporate Coconut Oil in Your Daily Beauty Routine

Jennifer Velez
Apr 29, 2014 @ 1:20 pm

In case you haven’t heard, coconut oil and its many benefits are having a serious moment in the beauty world. While oil pulling, which consists of swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth for 20 minutes, seems to be the latest craze in teeth whitening, the nourishing, all-natural ingredient also works wonders to remove stubborn eye makeup, nurse damaged strands back to health, fight frizz, repair dry skin, and stimulate nail growth—and the list continues.

Now that there are plenty of coconut-infused products at our disposal, thanks to its growing popularity, we stumbled upon a few that were worthy of a closer look. Among highlights were an organic, length-extending mascara, a handmade volume-boosting shampoo, and a sweet-scented body cream reminiscent of a Hawaiian getaway. Shop all of these products and more in our gallery!

LUSH Big Shampoo

This shine-enhancing shampoo's ($27; lushusa.com) mix of coconut oil, sea salt, and avocado butter works to give limp locks a lift as it removes dead skin cells.

NYR Lengthening Mascara

Coconut-infused mascara? Yes, it exists! Even the shortest of lashes can benefit from this lash-thickening formula ($25; us.nyrorganic.com), which naturally pumps up the volume to create a more dramatic, wide-eyed appearance.

Malie Organics Pikake Body Cream

Bask in coconut oil’s moisturizing power with this soothing body cream ($33; nordstrom.com), which also encompasses nourishing blends of kukui and macadamia nut oils for the ultimate skin-smoothing recipe. The lush scent of pikake jasmine doesn't hurt, either.

RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream

This must-have, all-natural cream ($18-$42; rmsbeauty.com) is safe to use on all skin types, making it the perfect way to test out coconut oil’s endless possibilities. Apply daily as a makeup remover, cleanser, moisturizer, hair treatment, and even deodorant.

Kat Burki Glossy Lip Treatment

This high-shine, coconut oil-based lip treatment ($28; katburki.com) also packs Vitamin E to protect your pucker from dryness and damaging UV rays.

Cricket Ultra Smooth Coconut Combs

Even your hair tools can get in on the action with this smoothing, coconut comb collection ($7 each; cricketco.com in July), which includes strengthening keratin proteins for manageable, tangle-free strands.

Hollybeth Organics Basil Bergamot Hand Wash and Lotion Set

Repair dry, cracked hands left behind by winter’s wrath with this hydrating duo ($59; hollybethorganics.com), which boasts coconut, castor, sunflower, basil, and bergamot oils as its star ingredients.

