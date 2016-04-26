7 Beauty Power Players To Upgrade Your Spring Look

Nothing makes us happier than moving from parkas and heavy-duty moisturizers to sundresses and sunscreen. Change is in the air and we’re feeling challenged to clear out our bathroom cabinet and invest in a new arsenal of beauty products this spring. Call us over-achievers, but we’re not interested in just any new beauty product – we want groundbreakers. Luckily for us, beauty brands are upping their ante just in time for our beauty reboot. From the new fragrance, Olympéa, by Paco Rabanne which is inspired by a modern goddess and the strength and dynamism she evokes, to new multi-tasking moisturizers, these seven innovative products are #winning the beauty game.

1. PACO RABANNE FRAGRANCE: OLYMPÉA

We’re practically head over our Achilles heel with this new eau de parfum from Paco Rabanne. Olympéa uses salty vanilla, floral and sandalwood notes to create an amazing balance between feminine charm and powerful physique. Its bottle is encased with wings of victory and we never thought we’d find a fragrance that could boost not only our scent, but also our confidence. With a mist of Olympéa, you’ll be transported to a mythical place and time.

2. HOURGLASS AMBIENT LIGHTING EDIT

We’ve found a product that can make both you and your selfies look better. Handmade with innovative Photoluminescent technology, each Hourglass Ambient Lighting compact creates a multi-dimensional glow, no matter the type of light you find yourself in. It’s specifically designed to make you look radiant with flash photography, so get out that selfie stick ASAP.

3. SLIP EMBROIDERED SILK PILLOWCASE

As much as catching zzz’s is a beauty must-have, doing so on a cotton or linen pillowcase can cause crow’s feet, forehead wrinkles, and sallowness. Silk, on the other hand, is anti-aging for both your skin and your hair. Crafted from mulberry silk, this Queen Pillowcase protects and hydrates the skin, reduces split ends, and keeps frizz at bay. The best part? It comes in a travel friendly box that means you can sleep in elegance no matter where in the world you are.

4. CHARLOTTE TILBURY LIP MAGIC REJUVINATING PROPOLIS BALM

One of the biggest beauty trends in 2016? Plumper and fuller lips. The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Magic Rejuvinating Propolis Balm is magic. The Propolis is plumping and protective, and totally natural. The ingredient is derived from the elixir honeybees use to line their hives. This youth-booster is perfect primer for applying those bold lip colors you’re going to rock this spring.

5. TEMPTU MAKEUP AIRBRUSH DEVICE

So long are the days of applying makeup with sponges, brushes, or your hands. This high-tech airbrush device is not only light weight but can customize the level of coverage for a truly flawless finish. Soft touch control and AirFlow technology allows you to regulate the amount of makeup, via a micro-fine mist, that is released. The tool is compatible with air pods that can apply everything from concealer to foundation to blush to highlighter.

6. SACHAJUAN HAIR AFTER THE SUN

Days of sun-soaked revelry can wreak havoc on our tresses. The new SACHAJUAN Hair After the Sun formula can condition and replenish your summer hair from root to tip. With algae-based Ocean Silk technology, proteins and minerals rebuild your hair’s strength when salt water, heat and sun have dried it out. You can leave it in or rinse it out, and when Fall comes – your hair will look better than ever.

7. EMBRYOLISSE LAIT-CRÈME CONCENTRÉ

This French-skincare beacon has finally arrived stateside, and we totally understand the hype. The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is a serious triple threat. It is a primer, cleanser, and mask all in one, and it’s paraban-free formula is safe for sensitive skin. It’s ingredients are skin-quenchers: shea butter, aloe vera, soy protein and amino acids not only treat skin but also stimulate cell renewal and the strengthening of collagen fibers. Next stop? Paris.