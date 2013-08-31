Seven Amazing Nail Art and Manicure Designs You Have To Try Now

Don't be intimidated. These edgy DIY designs—metallic appliqués, dip-dye tips, and more—are a cinch to re-create. Give yourself a manicure at home with these daring and fall-ready patterns. Nail art is far from over, but it has certainly become more sophisticated this season! Click through the gallery to see the designs we're loving for fall.

Lamborghini Tracks

Nail stickers not your bag? Not so fast, says nail art guru Fleury Rose, who used strips of a decal on a high-gloss oxblood base for this stunning design. “These metallic designs can look sophisticated,” she says. “You just have to be inspired.”

(Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Unnatural, $17; sephora.com.) (Essie Sleek Stick in Oh My Gold, $10; essie.com.)
Wine with Prohibition

And now for this season’s take on the half moon: two coats of a deep shade (like burgundy) plus the bottom left bare. “It’s more fresh than versions we’ve seen in the past,” says Rose.

(Rescue Beauty Lounge nail polish in Killa Red, $18; rescuebeauty.com.) (Avery hole reinforcement labels, $3/200; staples.com.)
Textured Two-Tone

Alternating earthy olive and a shiny grayish green creates a new kind of luxe camo design.

(Prabal Gurung for Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Loden Green, $8; cvs.com in September.) (Zoya Pixie Dust nail polish in Vespa, $9; zoya.com.)
Luxe Paint Splatter

Dusty green and sparkly metallic gold combine for major glitz factor. “It’s like wearing jewelry on your nails,” says Rose.

(Butter London Nail Lacquer in Sloane Ranger, $15; butterlondon.com.) (Color Club Nail Art Striper in Bronze, $4; shopcolorclub.com.)
French (Tulip) Twist

Pointy tips and coordinating hues of bright and dark green make this subtly cool, easy-to-duplicate two-tone.

(Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Mysterious, $27; chanel.com.) (Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Kink, $17; sephora.com.)
Studded Blue on Blue

Equal parts elegant and cutting-edge, these digits are the nail equivalent of spike Louboutin heels.

(Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Cameo, $17; sephora.com.) (Jin Soon Tibi Collection nail polish in Azurite, $18; sephora.com.) (Orly striper brush, $15; orlybeauty.com.) (Fuschia Nail Art small round studs, $2/100; mkbeautyclub.com.)
Dip-Dye Tips

Multi-tonal highlights have moved from your locks to your fingertips for a casually hip design that reads fun and artistic.

(Orly French Manicure Nail Lacquer in Angel Face, $9; orlybeauty.com.) (OPI Nail Lacquer in Keeping Suzi at Bay, $9; ulta.com.) (Make Up For Ever HD Sponge, $13; sephora.com.)

