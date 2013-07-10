6 Ways to Glow Like a Star This Summer

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Selene Milano
Jul 10, 2013 @ 12:31 pm

Heat wave season is upon us and it's impossible not to show a little more skin. Before you slip into a sexy mini skirt or T-strap sandals, make sure your head-to-toe complexion is summer ready. If you're going strapless, smooth on an anti-aging face formula to even skin tone around your shoulders and decollete. Don't forget to slather on a rich, shea butter foot lotion—and of course get a bright pedicure—before changing out your boots for flip-flops. See the photos for six tips to help you get your glow on.

1 of 6 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Neck and Decollete

While you should protect against sun rays year round, keep your neck looking young all season long by using the same anti-aging formulas you use on your face.
We Love: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, $25; ulta.com.
2 of 6 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Legs

As the weather heats up, trade in heavy lotions for a tinted moisturizer to keep your bare legs looking super soft and smooth like Taylor Swift.
We Love: Lancôme Flash Bronzer Tinted Self-Tanning Leg Gel, $40; sephora.com.
3 of 6 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Face

One easy (and delicious!) way to score Beyonce's perfect complexion is by cutting a strawberry in half and rubbing it in circles around your face. Over time it can even out your skin tone and brighten age spots.
4 of 6 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Feet

Regular body lotions aren’t moisturizing enough for the tough skin on feet, especially after a harsh winter season. Get pedicure-ready the right way by hydrating your soles with a thick, shea butter infused cream instead.
We Love: L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream, $28; sephora.com.
5 of 6 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Arms

If you suffer from keratosis pilaris, or little bumps on your upper arms, using an exfoliating body scrub, followed by a lotion containing glycolic or lactic acid will help you achieve Victoria Beckham's smooth, flawless finish before the temperatures rise.
We Love: Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish, $65; sephora.com and Bliss High Intensity Healing Body Balm, $35; sephora.com.
6 of 6 Adam Orchon/Sipa USA; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Hands

Recover from winter dryness by applying a hydrating hand lotion every day. Opt for one with SPF to help your hands maintain their youthful appearance like Anne Hathaway.
We Love: Clinique Even Better Dark Spot Correcting Hand Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $30; sephora.com.

