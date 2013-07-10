6 Ways to Glow Like a Star This Summer

Heat wave season is upon us and it's impossible not to show a little more skin. Before you slip into a sexy mini skirt or T-strap sandals, make sure your head-to-toe complexion is summer ready. If you're going strapless, smooth on an anti-aging face formula to even skin tone around your shoulders and decollete. Don't forget to slather on a rich, shea butter foot lotion—and of course get a bright pedicure—before changing out your boots for flip-flops. See the photos for six tips to help you get your glow on.

MORE:

• Switch Up Your Foundation for Summer

• Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

• The Best Argan Oil Skin Products