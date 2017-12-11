The 6 Most Satisfying Pore Strips on the Market

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 11, 2017

Fact: Whether you want to own up to it or not, we are all fascinated by the power of the pore strip. They're certainly a less-painful alternative to squeezing at a stubborn blackhead (even if you do know how to properly remove that sucker), and only take about 10 to 15 minutes to pull out all of the dirt, oil, and leftover makeup stuck in your pores—which is pretty gratifying to look at on the strip post-treatment, by the way. That's why we put together a list of our six favorites, guaranteed to give you a seriously satisfying end result.

Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Widely considered the OG member of the category, Biore's classic versions were the gateway product into the weird and wonderful world of pore strips (not to mention, our fasciation over exactly what said strip pulled out) ever since its launch in the late '90s.

Satisfaction Level: High. The nose strips have been a standard as long as we can remember, and recently, the brand has started making combo sets with patches that can be placed on other areas of your face.

Formula 10.0.6 Down to the Pore Blackhead Banishing Strips

The infusion of tea tree oil is especially good for blemish-prone skin types, as the ingredient can help to soothe irritation or any annoying under-the-skin activity that hasn't quite surfaced.

Satisfaction Level: Moderate. Though it didn't pull out as much as the Biore originals, they still got the job done.

Benefit The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Masks

Unlike traditional strips, where you have to wet your face prior to application, Benefit's simply requires a clean face. Press down on the big blue button to release the pore-cleansing serum into the rest of the package, and after wearing the pre-soaked strip for about 10 minutes, peel it off and use the textured side to exfoliate over the entire area.

Satisfaction Level: High, but debatable if your definition of satisfaction is measured by how many blackheads you can see on the strip. Since Benefit's formula dissolves the oil and sebum instead of ripping it all out, what they lack in terms of stellar views is made up in the super-clean and tight appearance they give your skin.

Boscia Pore Purifying Black Strips

Though it may appear the strips you know and love are simply donning an LBD, Boscia's inky tone is actually due to the addition of charcoal powder, which helps your pores undergo an intense detox session to completely remove all of the oil and sebum.

Satisfaction Level: Very high. The contrast between the noir background and all of the pore-clogging extras stuck to the surface make the aftermath even more fascinating to look at. Pretend to judge us all you want.

TonyMoly Strawberry Nose Pack

TonyMoly's pore cleansing set was by far one of our favorites of the bunch. Four dollars for just one treatment may seem slightly excessive, but the kit delivers longer-lasting results thanks to the innovative three-step system. The first two steps allow you to yank out literally every single thing clogging your skin, and the third step involves a very tiny sheet mask soaked in a serum designed to mimimize the size of your pores.

Satisfaction level: Crazy high. You ever do a pore strip and realize it missed a few spots? Thanks to the first two steps, the Strawberry Nose Pack leaves absolutely nothing behind. Plus, the packaging is just adorable.

Sephora Collection Nose Strip

Formulated with charcoal for a deep clean, these pore strips are cost-effective and work in as little as 15 minutes to yank out dirt and debris from your skin.

Satisfaction Level: Moderate. You'll need to leave them on for the full 15 minutes, if not more, to see the benefits. Make sure your nose is damp and let the strips fully dry before peeling them off.

