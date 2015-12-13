The 6 Hottest Nail Trends of 2015

A far cry from the excessive nail art movement a few years back, 2015 saw a simpler take in the manicure department, with soft, tone-on-tone ombre effects and thin, metallic accents replacing 3D attachments and overly-intricate patterns. In the Fall, the Korean glass manicure arrived stateside, prompting salons and DIY nail artists to affix tiny strips of holographic cellophane to each digit, which created a cool multidimensional shattered appearance. And that's just one of many hot trends to grace manis this year. To end the year on a beautiful note, we compiled a list of the six hottest nail trends we saw in 2015—keep scrolling to find out about each one!