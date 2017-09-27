6 Fenty Beauty Tutorials to Shine Bright Like Rihanna

Beauty junkies rejoiced when Bad Gal RiRi launched Fenty Beauty to much fanfare earlier this month. Rihanna fans flocked to Sephora and ordered makeup kits full of Fenty Beauty products online. However, some of us (like myself) needed to see it to believe it—but once we saw our favorite YouTube beauty bloggers' tutorials about how to optimize Fenty's glamour, we were sold.

Whether you've already tested every shade of Pro Filt'r or are new to the world of Rihanna-approved beauty, you MUST watch these beauty tutorials that demonstrate how RiRi's line really is magic—magic that you can practice at home. Plus, they keep it 100% real about which Fenty products are absolutely necessary run-to-Sephora-right-now prizes and which you can skip in favor of drugstore buys.

Shine Bright Like A Fire Crystal

Beauty babe Chantel Jefferies and model/fellow YouTube star Alissa Violet agree that Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Trio is a brilliant new go-to for beauty junkies who are always on the go. Here, Alissa shows us how to master shine with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Fire Crystal.

Haven't Found Your Perfect Foundation Shade Yet? You Will With Pro Filt’r.

Hailing from South Sudan, Africa, Nyma Tang gave us her feedback on Fenty’s Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in it’s darkest shade, 490. She praises Fenty's 40 wide-ranging shades of foundation, catering to the lightest, the darkest, the warmest, and the coolest of skin complexions. Need help finding your exact shade? Visit your nearest Sephora for a swatch test!

Give Your Cheeks Love With Trophy Wife

If you’re as big of a fan of highlighting as Bretman Rock is, this tutorial will give you life. According to Rock, the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife is Rihanna's greatest gift to your makeup kit.

An Unexpected Eye Opener

NikkieTutorials adds a bit of a twist in this full-face tutorial—instead of using highlighter on her cheeks, she uses it on her eyelids.

Your Full-Face Glow, Delivered

Jackie Aina goes one step further, using highlighter not just on her cheeks but all over her face. Here, she demonstrates how she generously applies Fenty's Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule highlighters on her eyelids, surrounding areas, and cheeks. She also shows us how to mix and match Rihanna's colors. For her complexion, Aina swears by a Ginger Binge-Moscow Mule combo.

Get Perfectly Shiny and Smooth Lips—That Smell Good Too

In this tutorial, Mr. Manny Mua, aka another one of our favorite male beauty gurus and gives a giant thumbs up to the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer—which shines, smooths, and to Mua's surprise, makes your lips smell really good too!