Hurry Up, Spring! 6 Trends We Can't Wait to Wear

Who: Guido Palau

Where: Oscar de la Renta

What you need to know: It may sound like a ready-for-school-picture-day move, but when you wrap a ribbon around a simple, shiny ponytail, it's far more sophisticated than sophomoric. "It elevates the hair and makes it quite special," says Redken global creative director Palau, who snipped strips of grosgrain (less saccharine than satin) at Dior and Oscar de la Renta. Give strands sheen with a blow-dry and a glossing of frizz-smoothing oil. If you tie a bow, yank out one of the loops to tone down the teacher's-pet vibe.

Shop the look: M&J Trimming 2¼" grosgrain ribbon in black, $2/yard; mjtrim.com. Redken Glow Dry Oil, $32/3.4 fl. oz.; redken.com.