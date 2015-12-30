Hurry Up, Spring! 6 Trends We Can't Wait to Wear

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Imaxtree.com
This feature originally appeared in the December issue of InStyle. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine now.
No need to binge on YouTube tutorials to master the season's coolest looks. We were backstage and got all the tricks straight from the runway pros. From graphic aqua eyeliner to all-gold everything, these six statements will transform your outfit into instant click-bait.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement