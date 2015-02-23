6 Beauty Finds that Take Years Off

A skin-warming cheek color, like Kevyn Aucoin Beauty's Creamy Moist Glow Blush in Tansoleilis ($24, kevynaucoin.com), is key to completing any look, says Linter. But be mindful of where you apply the pretty pink hues. While flushed apples can be sweet in your 20s, "the youthful look doesn't give older women enough definition," she says. Linter's rule of thumb: "The older you are, the higher up on your cheekbones you should focus the color."

