50 Shades: The Exact Foundation Formula Worn By Your Favorite Celebs

Not too long ago, with only a limited range of foundations in distribution, you’d be hard-pressed to find your perfect match. These days, the industry is constantly churning out new formulas and technologies to seamlessly match skin tones and types, with some even claiming to adjust to your skin for a tailor-made shade (read: no streaks or mask-like appearance). We’ve compiled 50 of the exact shades worn by celebrities, including those we’ve championed for years, great drugstore buys, and innovative launches that are setting trends in the beauty world. Most importantly, all of the foundations featured are those we feel make skin appear more luminous, healthy, and simply flawless.

