50 Shades: The Exact Foundation Formula Worn By Your Favorite Celebs

Aapimages/Panckow/DPA/ZUMAPRESS
Sarah Walter
Dec 13, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Not too long ago, with only a limited range of foundations in distribution, you’d be hard-pressed to find your perfect match. These days, the industry is constantly churning out new formulas and technologies to seamlessly match skin tones and types, with some even claiming to adjust to your skin for a tailor-made shade (read: no streaks or mask-like appearance). We’ve compiled 50 of the exact shades worn by celebrities, including those we’ve championed for years, great drugstore buys, and innovative launches that are setting trends in the beauty world. Most importantly, all of the foundations featured are those we feel make skin appear more luminous, healthy, and simply flawless.

1 of 50 WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Capture Totale Foundation in Cameo ($82; nordstrom.com)

2 of 50 WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation in 550 Suede C ($47; nordstrom.com)

3 of 50 Frederick Taylor/Broadimage

Elizabeth Olsen

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in Beige 30 ($50; macys.com)

4 of 50 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyonce

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Soft Sable ($8; target.com)

5 of 50 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Amanda Peet

Make Up For Ever HD Foundation in Marble ($43; sephora.com)

6 of 50 RD/ Kabik/ Retna Digital

Kate Bosworth

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($50; chanel.com)

7 of 50 Kyle Rover/startraksphoto

Jennifer Garner

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 in Buff ($10; target.com)

8 of 50 AKM-GSI

Zoe Levin

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation SPF 15 in Fawn ($85; nordstrom.com)

9 of 50 Aapimages/Panckow/DPA/ZUMAPRESS

Blake Lively

L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Nude Beige ($9; walmart.com)

10 of 50 Landov

Bella Thorne

Neutrogena SkinClearing Liquid Makeup in Natural Ivory ($10; target.com)

11 of 50 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried

Cle de Peau Beaute Cream Foundation SPF 26 in I10 Ivory ($125; nordstrom.com)

12 of 50 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood

Almay Smart Shade Skintone Matching Makeup in Light/Medium ($10; walmart.com)

13 of 50 Xclusive, PacificCoastNews

Cate Blanchett

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in Shade 2 ($64; sephora.com)

14 of 50 Paul Redmond/WireImage

Eva Longoria

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Natural Beige ($8; target.com)

15 of 50 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

Sappho Liquid Foundation in Mia ($54; mysappho.com)

16 of 50 Matt Baron/BEImages

Claire Danes

Pixi by Petra H20 SkinTint in Warm ($24; target.com)

17 of 50 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Sun Beige ($9; walmart.com)

18 of 50 REX USA

Zoe Kravitz

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 20 Beige Amber ($50; chanel.com)

19 of 50 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 in Beige 20 ($50; chanel.com)

20 of 50 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Almay Smart Shade Skintone Matching Makeup in Light/Medium ($10; walmart.com)

21 of 50 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Upton

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick in Warm Beige ($46; sephora.com)

22 of 50 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katy Perry

CoverGirl Ready Set Gorgeous Foundation in Creamy Natural ($7; walmart.com)

23 of 50 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Halle Berry

Revlon ColorStay Whipped Crème Makeup in Caramel ($10; jet.com)

24 of 50 Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Natalie Portman

Diorskin Nude Foundation in Light Beige ($50; lordandtaylor.com)

25 of 50 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

CoverGirl truBlend Liquid Makeup in Perfect Beige ($7; target.com)

26 of 50 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 22 Beige Rose ($50; chanel.com)

27 of 50 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Olivie Wilde

Revlon Photo Ready Foundation in Natural Beige ($11; target.com)

28 of 50 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Film Francais/WireImage

Freida Pinto

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Sun Beige ($9; walmart.com)

29 of 50 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Chrissy Teigen

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hr Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 in Medium-Tan Honey ($38; sephora.com)

30 of 50 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julianne Moore

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup ($10; target.com)

31 of 50 REX USA

Cobie Smulders

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 15 in Warm Sunbeige ($39; macys.com)

32 of 50 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lea Michele

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Perfect Beige ($10; ulta.com)

33 of 50 Matt Baron/BEImages

Allison Williams

Dior Capture Totale Foundation in Linen ($82; nordstrom.com)

34 of 50 Andres Otero/WENN

Dianna Agron

TEMPTU AIRpod Foundation in Sand ($45; net-a-porter.com)

35 of 50 Jennifer Graylock/Sipa USA

Janelle Monae

CoverGirl truBlend Liquid Makeup in Toasted Almond ($7; target.com)

36 of 50 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

January Jones

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in Beige 10 ($50; chanel.com)

37 of 50 Matt Baron/BEImages

Kristen Stewart

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 20 Beige ($50; chanel.com)

38 of 50 CPA

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Shea ($78; nordstrom.com)

39 of 50 Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto

Marion Cotillard

Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup Oil Free Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in Nude ($60; sephora.com)

40 of 50 Hubert Boesl/DPA/ZUMAPRESS

Lily Allen

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in 10 Beige ($50; chanel.com)

41 of 50 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

Hayden Panettiere

Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 in Nude ($11; target.com)

42 of 50 Matt Baron/BEImages

Charlize Theron

Dior Capture Totale Foundation in Light Beige ($82; nordstrom.com)

43 of 50 Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto

Nicole Richie

NYX Mineral Stick Foundation in Golden Beige ($10; ulta.com)

44 of 50 Andres Otero/WENN

Rashida Jones

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 6.5 ($64; bloomingdales.com)

45 of 50 INFphoto

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in 40 Beige ($50; chanel.com)

46 of 50 Matt Baron/BEImages

Zoe Saldana

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup in Creme Cafe and Nut Brown ($8 each; target.com)

47 of 50 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Rihanna

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 340 ($34; sephora.com)

48 of 50 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Banana ($78; nordstrom.com)

49 of 50 John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

Avon True Color Flawless Liquid Foundation in Natural Beige ($12; avon.com)

50 of 50 Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

Diorskin Forever Foundation #015 Tender Beige ($50; nordstrom.com)

