50 Memorable Faces

Sandra Bullock



WHEN AND WHERE The 2010 Academy Awards

WHY WE LOVE IT The precision of this hairstyle is astounding. “The most important component of this look was the gently curved part, which started right above the arch of her brow,” hairstylist Adir Abergel told us.



