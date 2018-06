50 Best Skin-Care Tips of All Time

What to do if your strapless bridesmaid dress shows off your body art—and you don't have the attitude to flaunt it like? Hide a tattoo with a highly pigmented oil-free foundation like Cover FX Total Coverage cream ($42; sephora.com ). After drying the area and hands, use a synthetic brush and short strokes to pat on the foundation. Set the area with a translucent powder, then ensure that it lasts all night (through dancing and photo-ops) with a makeup fixative spray—a favorite of professional clowns like Kryolan Dermacolor Fixier spray ($20; at naimies.com ).