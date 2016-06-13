This 5-Year-Old Girl Is Already a Hair Guru

Here's a question: How were your curl swoop or triple flower hair bun skills when you were 5? Oh, what's that? You aren't even sure what that is, let alone how it's made? Same here.

In this case, we'd like to introduce you to Magnolia—the 5-year-old girl from Arizona who "likes hair like her mama." Magnolia has her own Instagram account that has gone viral thanks to her *very* impressive hairstyling skills. Aside from being incredibly cute, Magnolia handles hair like a total pro. No, seriously.

Her "ponytail bun braid" video has over 110K views on Facebook, and when you watch it, you will be just as blown away with her as we are. If Magnolia doesn't already have a loyal cliental roster, we'd be very surprised.

I'm Magnolia I'm the daughter of @theconfessionsofahairstylist I like hair like my mama. This is my first hair tutorial video. I hope you like it. #confessionsofaminihairstylist #theellenshow A video posted by Inspiring Hairstylist (@confessionsofaminihairstylist) on May 30, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

And here is a video of her creating a triple flower bun, in case you were wondering about the term above.

Triple flower bun Updo by me. 🌸🌸🌸#confessionsofaminihairstylist A video posted by Inspiring Hairstylist (@confessionsofaminihairstylist) on May 31, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

Can't. Handle. The. Cuteness.