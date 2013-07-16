5 Ways to Soothe Sandal-Beaten Feet

Kick foot odor to the curb. According to N.Y.C. dermatologist Hilary Reich, washing feet daily with an antibacterial soap will fend off most odor-causing microbes. But refreshing with a spritz of The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray ($10, thebodyshop-usa.com) will deodorize and put pep in your step-literally. (Swapping your sandals every other day will also give odors time to dissipate.)
Soak
Having tired, blistered toes is no walk on the beach. Slip off your sandals and give your feet some rest and relaxation with a ten minute soak. "After soaking, remove dead skin by scrubbing vigorously with a pumice stone," says New York dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf, who recommends Epsom salt soaps to her patients. We like the Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Sea Foam Foot Soak ($15; crabtree-evelyn.com), which is infused with skin-soothing seaweed and algae extract.
Scrub
Just like it exfoliates your face, the Clarisonic Mia ($149; clarisonic.com) also scrubs away rough skin on your feet-just invest in a new brush head for $25. "It provides the best cleaning and allows your skin to absorb skin products more readily," says D.C.-based dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi. After exfoliating, use the Ped-Egg Foot File ($10; asseenontv.com) on heels to remove thick, cracked skin.
Soften
Open-toed sandals are perfect for the summer, but that also means your feet get more exposure to the elements. "Put on a hydrating lotion to lock in moisture after removing dead skin," advises Jennifer Lynn, spa director at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas. Butter London Kitten Heels Powder Finish Foot Creme ($28; butterlondon.com) hydrates feet with shea and coco butter, but doesn't leave a too-slick finish.
Sleep
Believe it or not, you can get pedicure-soft feet while you sleep. "Urea helps break down dead skin, so apply a cream containing the ingredient every night for a week, then slip on socks to hold in moisture," Tanzi advises. She recommends the Rea Lo 30 Cream. ($35; crownlaboratories.com).
