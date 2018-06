5 Ways to Soothe Sandal-Beaten Feet

Having tired, blistered toes is no walk on the beach. Slip off your sandals and give your feet some rest and relaxation with a ten minute soak. "After soaking, remove dead skin by scrubbing vigorously with a pumice stone," says New York dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf, who recommends Epsom salt soaps to her patients. We like the($15; crabtree-evelyn.com ), which is infused with skin-soothing seaweed and algae extract.