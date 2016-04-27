5 Ways to Dial Down Your Makeup Routine

Because realistically, no one has time to plot out a series of Lion King-esque stripes to flatter everything the light touches. Contouring doesn't always have to be complicated, and usually, you don't need more than two stripes on either side of your face, down your chin, and around your forehead to master the technique—down the sides of your nose is completely optional. This isn't for Instagram, after all. We love how the two-sided Sculpting Pencil from Nudestix ($24; sephora.com) takes an absolute minimalist approach, and is easy enough to blend out with your fingers.