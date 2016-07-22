5 Summer Dresses and the Lipstick That Completes Each Look 

So you have one less thing to think about!

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 22, 2016 @ 6:15 am

Raise your hand if you've ever gotten dressed and haven't had the faintest idea what lipstick you were going to wear with your clothes. We've all been there—and it is super irritating. Unnecessary stress, amiright?!

Well, in the interest of continuing to be your beauty BFF and because it's currently so hot that wearing anything other than a dress would be medieval punishment, we picked some of our favorite designs of the moment and paired them with some gorgeous lippies. So you can, like, live. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Reformation Adara Dress

You simply cannot go wrong with a silky slip dress. It's the ultimate '90s throwback. But honestly, I think it's so lovely and simple that I hope it stays permanently. Not to mention the comfort factor. Channel your inner Kate Moss in this stunning number... I guarantee that you'll be strutting your stuff. 

$218 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Gone Greige 

Since your dress is a throwback in the sexiest way possible, you're going to want to keep your lip modern. And what's a modern lip? Well, we can pretty much thank Kylie Jenner for getting us all into a greige lip, and this selection from Maybelline is gorgeous. It's the 2016 take on sexy lipstick—and we are beyond into it.

$8 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ann Taylor Summer Blossom Midi Dress

LOVE a good midi dress. Bonus points if it has a wrap waist because that really flatters the female silhouette. This particular selection is in a gorgeous berry shade that works now, but will also work with a jean jacket and booties when it inevitably gets chillier. 

$149 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of Shame

I say if you have the opportunity to match your dress to your lipstick, or vice versa, DO IT. This brick red shade from Charlotte Tilbury is radiant, but also somewhat neutral. Plus, you can swipe it day or night and it will look chic regardless. The fact that it matches your Ann Taylor wrap dress? Well, that's just a very chic bonus. 

$32 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew Collection Poplin Pinafore Dress

This dress is a classic. It will simply never date. I imagine wearing this as I waltz through a gorgeous garden at my imaginary country house. It's also so flattering and airy. I don't know about you, but in this heat, that's a non-negotiable to me. 

$160 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Volga 

If you're gonna wear a pinafore dress that has good girl vibes, I say kick things up a notch and add some badass-ery to your look. How do you do that? A gorgeous moody lip like this one from NARS will take your look to a "good girl gone bad" place. Basically, you'll be set to slay all day. 

$28 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

H&M Dress with Trumpet Sleeves 

How stinking cute is this dress? It's so feminine, and the trumpet sleeves add some fun flare! It's also flirty in a not-super-revealing kinda way. Perfect for a date night. Or a girls night. Or any night, really. 

$40 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Crash 

What's the best thing to pair with a really feminine, flirty dress? Oh, just the brightest, boldest lip you can find. I like to keep things daring with a neon bright like this selection from Urban Decay because the formula is gorgeous and the color will make you smile every time you look in the mirror. 

$17 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Zara Tweed Dress With Layered Skirt 

Honestly, this dress is just darling. It's a modern take on something Twiggy or Edie Sedgwick would don while swanning around society. You could wear it to literally everything. It's mod with a twist, thanks to the the slight flaring of the skirt. 

$30 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Nude Thrill 

As far as I'm concerned, mod will never date. So if you're going to wear a mod dress, go with the mod lip—AKA a nude. This creamy nude from the new Maybelline collection is straight out of the '60s and will make you want to boogie. So into it. 

$8 SHOP NOW

