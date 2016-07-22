5 Summer Dresses and the Lipstick That Completes Each Look 

So you have one less thing to think about!

Raise your hand if you've ever gotten dressed and haven't had the faintest idea what lipstick you were going to wear with your clothes. We've all been there—and it is super irritating. Unnecessary stress, amiright?!

Well, in the interest of continuing to be your beauty BFF and because it's currently so hot that wearing anything other than a dress would be medieval punishment, we picked some of our favorite designs of the moment and paired them with some gorgeous lippies. So you can, like, live.