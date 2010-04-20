5 Sexiest Short Cuts

WHY IT WORKS "Ginnifer is a really pretty girl and this cut opens up her face and enhances her features," says Anh Co Tran, her stylist. "Longer hair really hid her beauty."



WHAT TO ASK FOR Layered front pieces that are long enough to tuck behind the ears; short and choppy 1" to 1-1/2" strands everywhere else.



PERFECT FOR This cut looks great on those with round or square faces, says Tran, but it's also a matter of confidence. "It can work for a lot of people if they're comfortable with themselves-the key is to keep the cut soft and modern with plenty of varying lengths," he says.