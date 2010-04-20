5 Sexiest Short Cuts

WHY IT WORKS "Ginnifer is a really pretty girl and this cut opens up her face and enhances her features," says Anh Co Tran, her stylist. "Longer hair really hid her beauty."
WHAT TO ASK FOR Layered front pieces that are long enough to tuck behind the ears; short and choppy 1" to 1-1/2" strands everywhere else.
PERFECT FOR This cut looks great on those with round or square faces, says Tran, but it's also a matter of confidence. "It can work for a lot of people if they're comfortable with themselves-the key is to keep the cut soft and modern with plenty of varying lengths," he says.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Bob
WHY IT WORKS "The length accentuates Christina's jawline while the side-part opens up her face," says hairstylist Garren, who has worked with Victoria Beckham and Angelina Jolie, among others. "What really makes it special is the incredibly modern, high-blond shade."
WHAT TO ASK FOR A classic, above-the-chin bob that's one length in the front and a touch shorter in back.
PERFECT FOR Since the length is adjustable, a bob works on nearly any face shape, says Garren. For instance, someone with a round face might have an above-the-chin cut, whereas a longer face might call for a shoulder-grazing version-so have your stylist decide. A bob is a challenge for kinky or curly hair, which tends to pouf and underplay the style's sleekness.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Pixie
WHY IT WORKS "Carey Mulligan has bird-like features but full brows-the cut has a wholesome and appealing effect," says Garren. "I also love the slight texture and the way the bangs come forward from the crown."
WHAT TO ASK FOR A shaggy, razored style cut short all over and layered throughout. Be sure your stylist trims around your ears and keeps a bit of length at the nape to avoid looking mannish.
PERFECT FOR These cuts really work best on petite women with small features. "If you have any curl in your hair, plan on straightening or adding product," Garren advises. "Otherwise it can look matronly."
Alec Michael - Globe Photos, Inc.
The Shag
WHY IT WORKS "This haircut is just incredibly cool in that '70s-Jane-Fonda-in-Klute kind of way. The choppiness shows off Kristen's beautiful, feminine features," says Garren.
WHAT TO ASK FOR Horseshoe-shaped bangs-that is, shorter in the middle than on the sides-and shoulder-length, razored ends. The hair around the crown should be abrupt and bowl-cut short. "You don't want those top layers blended into the length. It should look like two different cuts," he says.
PERFECT FOR Naturally straight, silky hair is ideal because it's literally a shake-and-go style, Garren explains. Skip the cut if your face is square, as it could end up looking too boxy.
Fotonoticias/WireImage
The Schoolboy
WHY IT WORKS "Keri Hilson has an oval face and the cut adds dimension to her cheekbones," says Garren. "She also has that asymmetrical thing going on, which makes it very girly. Plus, the highlights add a modern edge."
WHAT TO ASK FOR Layered bangs that fall just below the eyes, long, tapered sideburns, and hair on the side that's shorn an inch and a half shorter than the top. A schoolboy crop is distinctive as a short style with surprisingly substantial length.
PERFECT FOR Someone with strong brows and a full or heart-shaped face. "I also love this look on someone with a beautiful long neck," says Garren. "It can be very elegant."
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.com
