A powder compact ($42; nordstrom.com ) containing silicone for an even application and moisturizing wild rose extract.According to Lee, blush in the 40s should look very natural. “If you’re using the same makeup you used in your 20s you definitely need a revamp. Look for something with a subtle pop of color,” she says. She likes gliding Burberry’s new brand on the apples of the cheeks, “This tawny pink shade isn't too twinkly and is very sheer in pigment.”