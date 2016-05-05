5 Lip Balms that Put Our Old-School Lip Loves to Shame

Once upon a time, lip balms were like hand creams—beauty essentials that lived at the bottom of our purses (and car cup holders, and jacket pockets), to be slathered on carelessly throughout the day. They were generally used most often in the winter and were never called upon for major beauty moments unless used as a primer for bold colors. But today, lip balms have come a long way from the ChapSticks and salves of the past. Traditional balm pots have been reinvented into crayons, oils, and creams, and celeb makeup artists are even sending their clients onto the red carpet in lip balms alone. (Makeup artist Nick Barose has often used Sisley Phyto-Lip Twists ($50; sisley-paris.com) on Rachel Weisz, Hailee Steinfeld, and more!) Here, we round up the latest oil balms, balm sticks, and tinted balms that are changing the game.