5 Lip Balms that Put Our Old-School Lip Loves to Shame

supergoop/Instagram
Lyndsay Green
May 05, 2016

Once upon a time, lip balms were like hand creams—beauty essentials that lived at the bottom of our purses (and car cup holders, and jacket pockets), to be slathered on carelessly throughout the day. They were generally used most often in the winter and were never called upon for major beauty moments unless used as a primer for bold colors. But today, lip balms have come a long way from the ChapSticks and salves of the past. Traditional balm pots have been reinvented into crayons, oils, and creams, and celeb makeup artists are even sending their clients onto the red carpet in lip balms alone. (Makeup artist Nick Barose has often used Sisley Phyto-Lip Twists ($50; sisley-paris.com) on Rachel Weisz, Hailee Steinfeld, and more!) Here, we round up the latest oil balms, balm sticks, and tinted balms that are changing the game.

Lipstick Queen Belle Époque Lip Balm in Belle Wine

Never again will you have to choose between color and moisture. Products like this creamy balm enriched with nourishing algae extract, vitamin E, and rice lipids, allow you to rock some of the season's most vibrant shades while leaving your lips soft and kissable.

Trish McEvoy Essential Balm Lip Crayon in Gorgeous Pink

If you've got a defined cupid's bow, defining your lip shape might be tricky to accomplish with traditional balm pots. This cult-favorite Lip Crayon allows you to precisely trace your lips, depositing color and moisture in the prettiest way.

Supergoop Shine On Lip Screen SPF 50 with Grape Polyphenols

Whatever balm you choose, top it off with a swipe of this SPF topcoat to protect your lips from harsh UV rays. Infused with grape seed extract and sunflower seed oil, the Lip Screen adds a boost of hydration and is sheer enough to let your tinted lip color of choice shine through.

BareMinerals Pop of Passion Lip Oil-Balm in Nude Passion

Formulated with a handful of botanic oils—jojoba, sunflower seed, and passion fruit seed oil, to name a few—this oil balm is more like skin care for your lips. Choose from eight shades that range from nude to berry, and watch the color melt onto your lips with one smooth glide.

Clinique Sweet Pots Sugar Scrub & Lip Balm

Smearing lip balm onto chapped lips often calls attention to unflattering cracks and dryness. Solve the root of the problem by first sloughing away dead skin. This dual-purpose pot makes it easy with a sugar scrub on one end and a hydrating balm on the other. The sugar scrub features a blend of moisture-rich ingredients like castor, grape seed, and jojoba oils while the balm is infused with aloe, coconut oil, green tea extract, and more.

