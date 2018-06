We hate to be the ones to make you take off your sun-soaked sunglasses, but spring break doesn’t last forever. Aside from the memories, once you complete your return trip the only remnants of all the fun you had in paradise are the toll your good time has taken on your skin and hair. Luckily, common spring break beauty mishaps can be fixed. We’ve compiled a helpful lineup of products to heal any skin and hair slip-ups that may have made their way home with you.