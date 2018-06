THE HAIR "Simply put, it's a half updo. When you're on the red carpet people want to see you, not your hair," said Danilo, who created this look. "Pinning the sides back is a compromise." He also left the bangs breezy and undone: "They were growing out and we just went with it," he said. "It gives the entire style ease."



THE MAKEUP "Rachel is so pretty, I wanted this look to be a little more rock and roll," said makeup artist Matin Maulawizada, who created it. "I drew all along her eyelid with black pencil and smudged it with my fingers so that the color faded to the brow bone." To make the eyes pop, Maulawizada blended ivory liquid foundation one shade lighter than her natural skin tone, and kept the lips soft with pale pink balm.