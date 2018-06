3 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

March 12, 2012: Los Angeles

The actress went full glam for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games. She accented her gilded smoky eye with a nude lip, then swept her hair into a braided chignon with three Jennifer Behr headbands woven in. "I've been dreaming of doing Katniss's hair ever since I read the books," her hairstylist Mark Townsend said. "I wanted to create a very glamorous, timeless look."