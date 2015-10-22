The 5 Best Subscription Boxes for That Time of the Month

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 22, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

While beauty box clubs like Birchbox, Julep, and Glossybox help you discover new makeup staples, one subscription genre in particular has changed our lives entirely by helping to cut down on those inconvenient trips to the pharmacy during that time of the month. Yes, we're talking about your period. Filed under "so genius, we're mad we didn't think of it first," period subscription boxes take the monthly mailer format you know and love, but replace the beauty samples with feminine care products, tea, candy, and much more. You can expect the set to arrive three to five days before your cycle does, officially bringing those days of being caught unprepared to an end.

One delivery we look forward to each month is the package from LeParcel (above). For $15 a month (leparcel.com), you'll get all the essentials you need, plus some gourmet chocolate, a gift hand-selected by the LeParcel team, and some luxury beauty samples—hello, MAC Fluidline and Chanel serum ... Scroll down to see four more of our favorite period subscription boxes.

HelloFlo

In what might be the most varied take on the period subscription box, HelloFlo allows you to choose from a themed introductory set, ranging from new mom to student kits priced from $30 to $80. For each month to follow, you will receive a box that contains two Tampax, Always, or Organyc branded products, as well as some much-needed candy.

The Period Store

Out of all the options, The Period Store offers the widest range of available brands that range from your drugstore staples, to the Lunapad and Softcup. Boxes that include strictly treats like chocolates and tea start at $15, with build-your-own-package sets priced at $30.

Lola

No need for all the extra components? Lola's program, priced from $10 to $18, will deliver all-natural tampons right to your door, and you have the option to recieve either just one box, or two boxes at once. 

Bonjour Jolie

If you're the type who needs extra TLC during those 5 to 7 days, you'll want to opt for Bonjour Jolie's box, which doesn't skimp on the bath and body pampering products, Advil, and of course, sweet treats like candy and Stila lip gloss. 

