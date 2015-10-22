The 5 Best Subscription Boxes for That Time of the Month

While beauty box clubs like Birchbox, Julep, and Glossybox help you discover new makeup staples, one subscription genre in particular has changed our lives entirely by helping to cut down on those inconvenient trips to the pharmacy during that time of the month. Yes, we're talking about your period. Filed under "so genius, we're mad we didn't think of it first," period subscription boxes take the monthly mailer format you know and love, but replace the beauty samples with feminine care products, tea, candy, and much more. You can expect the set to arrive three to five days before your cycle does, officially bringing those days of being caught unprepared to an end.

One delivery we look forward to each month is the package from LeParcel (above). For $15 a month (leparcel.com), you'll get all the essentials you need, plus some gourmet chocolate, a gift hand-selected by the LeParcel team, and some luxury beauty samples—hello, MAC Fluidline and Chanel serum ... Scroll down to see four more of our favorite period subscription boxes.

