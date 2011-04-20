The 5 Best Smelling Shampoos Right Now

Apr 20, 2011 @ 3:47 pm
<p>Best Floriental</p>
Best Floriental

With its unexpected combinations of grapefruit, gardenia, amber and vanilla, John Frieda Full Repair is musky and very sensual.

$7; drugstore.com.

<p>Best Floral</p>
Best Floral

From the first scent of crisp grapefruit and green almond to the romantic notes of camellia petals and lily, Shu Uemura's Moisture Velvet is utterly addictive.

$45; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

<p>Best Fresh</p>
Best Fresh

What does a beach smell like? According to Redken Nature Rescue, there are traces of jasmine and watery cyclamen layered with leafy greens, blond woods, and airy metallic notes.

$16; redken.com for salons.

<p>Best Fruity</p>
Best Fruity

A sugary confection from top to bottom, Wella Brilliance opens with pineapple, pear and clementine before turning to honey and praline laced with violet and quince.

$13; wella.com for salons.

<p>Best All Natural</p>
Best All Natural

More than 25 flower and plant essences swirl together in cult favorite Aveda Shampure, including lemon, petitgrain, lavender and ylang-ylang.

$11; aveda.com.

