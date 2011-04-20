The 5 Best Smelling Shampoos Right Now

With its unexpected combinations of grapefruit, gardenia, amber and vanilla, John Frieda Full Repair is musky and very sensual.
$7; drugstore.com.
From the first scent of crisp grapefruit and green almond to the romantic notes of camellia petals and lily, Shu Uemura's Moisture Velvet is utterly addictive.
$45; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
What does a beach smell like? According to Redken Nature Rescue, there are traces of jasmine and watery cyclamen layered with leafy greens, blond woods, and airy metallic notes.
$16; redken.com for salons.
A sugary confection from top to bottom, Wella Brilliance opens with pineapple, pear and clementine before turning to honey and praline laced with violet and quince.
$13; wella.com for salons.
More than 25 flower and plant essences swirl together in cult favorite Aveda Shampure, including lemon, petitgrain, lavender and ylang-ylang.
$11; aveda.com.
