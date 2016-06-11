The 4 Best Powder Compacts, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Courtesy; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Next to a trusted SPF and a pack of blotting papers, pressed powder is one skin staple we constantly find ourselves reaching for during the summer. Finding the perfect formula, however, can be tricky. While some versions work wonders at mattifying excess shine, they end up looking chalky or caked-on a few hours in. Alternately, some powders seem to melt off within minutes. Here, our beauty team reveals the powder compacts they currently have stashed in their handbags. Read on to shop each one now.