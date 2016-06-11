The 4 Best Powder Compacts, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

"My favorite compact is MAC Select Sheer Pressed Powder in NC15. In the suburban town I grew up in, MAC was considered the makeup brand to use and you weren’t a cool-girl unless your Caboodle was filled with the brand’s products. This powder compact is one of the first MAC products I convinced my mom to buy me. Several years later, it’s still my go-to powder because it has a weightless finish that feels invisible when it’s on, and it isn’t too matte that it makes my complexion look flat. This shade is also a perfect match with the concealers and foundations I use, so it blends seamlessly with the rest of my makeup and sets it for the day."

—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer