4 Beauty Editors Reveal The Craziest Treatments They’ve Ever Tested

Sure, beauty editors have access world-renowed pros and salons that are practically household names. But the real fun is testing those treatments that have yet to make it big. And yes—sometimes they’re on the usual side. Here, highlights from our beauty team.

The editor: Sheryl George, beauty editor

The treatment: A wave perm—I long for beachy waves but my straight strands usually need a bit of coaxing to look Gisele-like. A couple of years ago, I decided to try a perm (I heard they were far different from the perms of the 80s). I was hoping to leave with loose waves but sadly, I had tight ringlets. While my curls relaxed over the following months, it didn’t give me the wash-and-ready style I was hoping for.

The most surprising thing about it: The smell—the treatment solution smells like rotten eggs (likely due to sulfur).

The bottom line: I’ll be sticking to getting waves with an iron instead.

The editor: Marianne Mychaskiw, associate beauty editor

The treatment: Fluid hair painting—rather than sitting upright in a salon chair to get your highlights painted on, you’re reclined back so that your head rests on a table. The hairstylist fans your hair out, and paints the color on section by section until they reach the top. The color is then left to process as you continue lying on the table.

The most surprising thing about it: I felt like both mermaid and Kendall Jenner in that super-viral Instagram.

The bottom line: By fanning your hair out, your colorist can paint on natural-looking highlights that don’t appear to have a visible starting point, but be sure to bring that travel neck pillow along for the ride. Depending on how thick your hair is, the process can take some time, and the sensation you’ll feel after about an hour laying propped up against the table will have you begging for the sweet relief of an airline seat.

The editor: Dianna Mazzone, assistant beauty editor

The treatment: Eyelash extensions, in which single faux lashes are painstaking glued to your own for a perma-falsie look, no mascara required.

The most surprising thing about it: How much time the application required—it took two hours to achieve the my-lashes-but-better look I desired. My technician said more dramatic results require almost three hours!

The bottom line: If you’re got a special event coming up or feel giddy at the thought of skipping mascara, go for it. Just be prepared to fork over up to $250, plus the bulk of your Saturday afternoon.

The editor: Didi Gluck, contributing beauty editor

The treatment: Ear candling, which is supposed to pull toxins and wax out of your system in the name of better overall health.

The most surprising thing about it: It was oddly relaxing listening to the candle's flame quietly pop and crackle by my head.

The bottom line: It did absolutely nothing.