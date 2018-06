THE RX: Consider glycolic acid the MVP of this regimen. In a cleanser or moisturizer it will help "remove dead skin and speed cell turnover, so skin looks less wrinkled over time," says Dr. Alexiades-Armenakas. During the day, she suggests a vitamin C serum to increase the production of skin-firming collagen, and then a moisturizing sunscreen to protect from cell-damaging free radicals caused by the sun. At night: a retinol lotion—spiked with hydrating hyaluronic acid and firming peptides—to (gently!) stimulate collagen.