3 Shampoos That Allow You to Wash Your Hair Less Than You Already Do

LarsZahnerPhotography/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 31, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Real talk, washing your hair is a total chore—or anyway, it can be for us. We're often the girls who stay home on a Friday night to wash our hair, because the whole lather-rinse-repeat act tends to take some time, and don't even get us started on how long it can take to style our hair. The halfway point is barely met before we have to put down our dryer because our arms are tired. 

Once we've finished the dryer and curling iron routine, the idea is to stretch our blowout for as long as possible, considering all of the work we put into it. That's why we rounded up a list of shampoos infused with ingredients that actually train your scalp to produce less oil. Read on for the 3 shampoos that can help you wash your hair less than you already do. 

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: R + Co Dry Shampoo Paste

1 of 3 Courtesy

Drybar On the Rocks Shampoo

Drybar's latest formula is infused with a generous dose of activated charcoal, which is well-known for its detoxifying properties. In fact, the stuff used in this rich-scented shampoo can absorb up to 200 times its weight in impurities, meaning no traces of products or oil will be left behind. Because it removes everything your scalp doesn't need (and leaves the things you do need completely alone), the staying power of your blowout will practically double. 

Available starting August 1st.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Conditioning Cleansing Oil

The idea of cleaning your hair with oil when you're attempting to rid your strands of the natural oils it produces may seem counterintuitive, but hear us out. Similar to the way a facial oil balances the production of sebum in your skin, a cleansing oil does this for your scalp. The addition actually causes your skin to produce less oil, while addressing any dry spots. 

IGK $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

L'Oreal Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

Just like your favorite face mask, the clay used in L'Oreal's shampoo keeps excess oil around your roots at bay, while providing ample hydration for your ends. 

L'Oreal $4 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!