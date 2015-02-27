3 Must-Have Manicures

Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Fresh Nails For Fall - Mixed Metals
Mixed Metals Manicure
A smattering of gold and silver over gunmetal is equal parts grit and glamour. And getting the look is much easier than you think-trust us!
Michaela Rossato
Fresh Nails for Fall - Mixed Metals
Get the Look
STEP 1 Lacquer nails with two coats of gunmetal (at left: CND Enamel in Hyde in the Dark). Allow at least five minutes for the polish to dry.

STEP 2 Sweep nail adhesive (at left: Kami Nail Foil adhesive) over the polish. It will change from white to clear matte when dry.

STEP 3 Place a strip of gold foil-shiny side facing down-(at left: Kami Metallic gold and silver foil) over your nail, tap three to four times with your fingertip to deposit the pigment, then peel off. Repeat with the silver foil.
Brian Henn
Moon Manicure
Moon Manicure
The original "moon manicure" first showed up on screen stars back in the '20s. In graphic black-and-white, the two-tone paint job is bolder than ever.
Michaela Rossato
Fresh Nails For Fall - Over the Moon
Get the Look
STEP 1 Apply one coat of opaque white (at left: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail color in Whirlwind White) over the entire nail and wait for the polish to dry completely.

STEP 2 Using a semicircular French-manicure stencil sticker (at left: Orly French Manicure Tip Guides), block off the bottom third of your nail.

STEP 3 Paint two coats of black (at left: Essie nail polish in Licorice) from the stencil to the tip of the nail. Once it dries, peel off the sticker and finish with a shine-enhancing top coat over the entire nail.
Brian Henn
Fresh Nails For Fall - Fade to Lilac
Ombre Manicure
Subtle shade-shifting gives hands a cool and pretty effect. The best part? All you need are two shades to create your own custom ombre sensation.
Michaela Rossato
Fresh Nails For Fall - Fade to Lilac
Get the Look
STEP 1 Gather your materials: a deep purple polish (try OPI nail lacquer in Give Me Moor), a creamy white polish (like OPI nail lacquer in Alpine Snow), five clean pots (or disposable plates), and toothpicks to mix.

STEP 2 Pour out four dime-size blobs of the dark purple, and add small increments of white to each one, creating a gradation of hues.

STEP 3 Beginning with the original shade on your pinkie, paint each nail a different color.
Brian Henn
