3 Must-Have Manicures

STEP 2 Sweep nail adhesive (at left: Kami Nail Foil adhesive) over the polish. It will change from white to clear matte when dry.
STEP 3 Place a strip of gold foil-shiny side facing down-(at left: Kami Metallic gold and silver foil) over your nail, tap three to four times with your fingertip to deposit the pigment, then peel off. Repeat with the silver foil.
Brian Henn
Moon Manicure
The original "moon manicure" first showed up on screen stars back in the '20s. In graphic black-and-white, the two-tone paint job is bolder than ever.
STEP 3 Paint two coats of black (at left: Essie nail polish in Licorice) from the stencil to the tip of the nail. Once it dries, peel off the sticker and finish with a shine-enhancing top coat over the entire nail.
Brian Henn
Ombre Manicure
Subtle shade-shifting gives hands a cool and pretty effect. The best part? All you need are two shades to create your own custom ombre sensation.
STEP 2 Sweep nail adhesive (at left: Kami Nail Foil adhesive) over the polish. It will change from white to clear matte when dry.
STEP 3 Place a strip of gold foil-shiny side facing down-(at left: Kami Metallic gold and silver foil) over your nail, tap three to four times with your fingertip to deposit the pigment, then peel off. Repeat with the silver foil.
3 of 6Michaela Rossato
Moon Manicure
The original "moon manicure" first showed up on screen stars back in the '20s. In graphic black-and-white, the two-tone paint job is bolder than ever.
STEP 3 Paint two coats of black (at left: Essie nail polish in Licorice) from the stencil to the tip of the nail. Once it dries, peel off the sticker and finish with a shine-enhancing top coat over the entire nail.
Advertisement
5 of 6Michaela Rossato
Ombre Manicure
Subtle shade-shifting gives hands a cool and pretty effect. The best part? All you need are two shades to create your own custom ombre sensation.