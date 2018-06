3 Must-Have Manicures

Lacquer nails with two coats of gunmetal (at left: CND Enamel in Hyde in the Dark ). Allow at least five minutes for the polish to dry.Sweep nail adhesive (at left: Kami Nail Foil adhesive ) over the polish. It will change from white to clear matte when dry.Place a strip of gold foil-shiny side facing down-(at left: Kami Metallic gold and silver foil ) over your nail, tap three to four times with your fingertip to deposit the pigment, then peel off. Repeat with the silver foil.