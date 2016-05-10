3 Bikini Waxing Virgins Try Hair Removal Treatments for the First Time

I'm 27 years old, and I've never had a bikini wax before.

Don't get me wrong, I was never one to knock the technique, but years of working with my trusted Gillette Venus made me a master at navigating that sensitive area, and reported pain from the wax aside, I didn't want to bother with the monthly appointment due to laziness. I'm at the age where I'm closer to 30 than I am to 21, but a bikini wax almost seemed like a rite of passage that would allow me to break through that Britney Spears barrier into womanhood. You know—not a girl, not yet a woman. With that and loads of consulting from my friends who were better-versed in the arena, I booked my appointment for a sugaring treatment at Hibba Beauty in Soho for a Brazilian. I figured if I were going to do it, I would go all out, and my friend Peachy did tell me that sugaring was much more gentle than the traditional wax. Not that I had anything to compare it to, of course.

My technician Renu could not have been more lovely, and sensed that I was a little nervous after I told her it was my first time, so she took extra time to explain the entire process to me. As I lay there, more exposed than I was at my yearly check-up, there was just one problem: my hair was too short for the sugar wax. She said she would attempt it, but one strip in, we had to switch to the wax.

I won't lie—it hurt so bad. Of course, this wasn't because of anything Renu was doing. I cannot stress enough how wonderful and patient she was with me as I squirmed and sweat through the entire paper lining on the bed in the treatment room. We laughed, we joked, we talked about our weekends, and I felt like we really bonded, you know? She worked in medium-sized sections to ease the pain, would apply powder periodically to soothe my skin, and kept telling me that I was doing great. This was my first time, and I was doing great. I've had doctors who have been far less encouraging, but to be fair, most people would be more courageous than I was faced with a flu shot over a first-time bikini wax.

At a certain point, the room began to spin and I started questioning if I'd make it out, though I'm probably being dramatic—the entire process took about 15 minutes. Renu threaded a few of the stragglers that were too short to be yanked off, which was also pretty intense, then explained that when I came back in a few weeks, we could try sugaring and it wouldn't be as painful. She gave me a few tips for after-care, and I hobbled out of the salon and onto the street, probably resembling a penguin from Happy Feet or Madagascar or whatever CGI animal movie is out at the moment. Shopping was the immediate thing that would calm me down as I texted each of my friends with, "YOU LIED!!!! IT HURT!!!! BUT I KIND OF LOVE HOW IT LOOKS??"

Agent Provocateur was only a few blocks away, and although I didn't really feel like dropping $600 on a bra and panty duo, I wanted to see how Renu's handiwork looked in some very overpriced and very sheer lingerie, despite still being red and sore. As I stood there, admiring myself in the dimly-lit dressing room, I questioned: would I do it all over again? Oh hell yeah.