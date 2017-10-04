25 Ways Under $25 to Upgrade Your Beauty Bag for Fall 

New season, new makeup. Your beauty routine is a lot like your closet: The onset of fall makes you want to fill up with a bunch of new goodies. With so many new products and trends to try (and room in your actual bag), you might not know where to start. The products you're using now may be working just fine, but since the season’s cooler temperatures will inevitably change your skin, hair, and makeup needs, start by hitting refresh on the products in your current rotation and swap in a few on-trend products to spice things up. The best part? Upgrading your fall beauty arsenal doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve rounded up 25 new additions for your bag this season all $25 or under.

VIDEO: The Drugstore Hair Products You Need, According to InStyle's Beauty Team