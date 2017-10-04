25 Ways Under $25 to Upgrade Your Beauty Bag for Fall 

Erin Lukas
Oct 04, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

New season, new makeup. Your beauty routine is a lot like your closet: The onset of fall makes you want to fill up with a bunch of new goodies. With so many new products and trends to try (and room in your actual bag), you might not know where to start. The products you're using now may be working just fine, but since the season’s cooler temperatures will inevitably change your skin, hair, and makeup needs, start by hitting refresh on the products in your current rotation and swap in a few on-trend products to spice things up. The best part? Upgrading your fall beauty arsenal doesn’t have to break the bank. We’ve rounded up 25 new additions for your bag this season all $25 or under.

Bite Beauty Multistick In Cerise 

There's no denying it: Red makeup is having a moment. Swipe this multipurpose, creamy rust shade on your eyelids, cheeks, and lips for a cool, pretty monochromatic look. 

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel 

While the pace of summer is slow and steady, fall always seems to go full speed ahead. When you have a jam-packed schedule, multitasking skin-care products are essential. This cleanser removes dirt, oil, and impurities while simultaneously gently sloughing away dead skin cells with its exfoliating fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acid ingredients. 

Nyx Cosmic Metals Lip Cream 

Like everything else from the '90s, metallic lips are experiencing a resurgence. If you've had your eye on a shiny lip, these budget-friendly creamy shades will give your pout the heavy-metal treatment.

Patchology Eye Revive FlashPatch 5 Minute Hydrogels 

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, and they're also a dead giveaway that you didn't catch enough shut-eye the night before. To look instantly refreshed, slip on these patches infused with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen to get rid of puffiness, reduce signs of aging, and brighten up the eye area. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation 

This brand may be responsible for your perfect brows, but with its first-ever foundation, it will keep your complexion looking #flawless too. It offers buildable medium-to-full coverage with a matte finish that never looks cakey or settles into dry spots or fine lines. 

E.L.F. Color Correcting Stick 

If dark circles or redness from a breakout are still visible under your concealer, color correctors will neutralize these tones so your makeup can mask these imperfections properly. New to the color-correcting game? Try these creamy sticks that come in shades to zap redness, sallowness, and dark circles. They glide on smoothly and blend evenly into skin without leaving a chalky finish that can show through your concealer. 

Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Whether you're in the market for a bold-colored liner like this electric blue or you need to stock up on a signature black, Urban Decay's new liquid liners have an ultra-fine tip that makes drawing your line of choice a snap. 

R + Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo 

This shampoo makes achieving that effortless, undone texture almost effortless. Its formula enhances your natural waves while adding a touch of grit to make strands easy to style. 

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask 

Now that fall is in full swing, your complexion isn't the only thing that's going to experience a drought: Hair can get dry and brittle too. Give your strands some TLC by slathering on Moroccanoil's argan oil–infused mask once or twice a week. 

Briogeo Rosarco Blow Dry Perfection & Heat Protectant Crème 

Soon it will be too cold to let your hair air-dry. Before giving your heat tools a workout, protect your strands by running a nourishing heat protectant cream throughout when hair is damp. 

Lavanila The Healthy Body Butter 

If your skin is extremely sensitive, fall's unpredictable temperatures can do a number on your complexion. This all-natural, fragrance-free soothing body butter will hydrate dry skin without aggravating it. 

Rimmel London Kate Sculpting Kit 

Whether you're a sucker for a killer highlight or for chiseled cheekbones, this handy compact with a highlight, contour, and blush shade can do it all. 

Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer 

Get a mascara that can do both. One side of this tube primes lashes for longer wear and pigment, while the other creates dramatic length and definition. 

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Feed The Rich 

You've thought about your fall wardrobe—now it's time to think about your fall nail polish palette. This deep emerald by Smith & Cult is the perfect accent for the season's rich shades. 

MAC Liptensity Lipstick in Hellebore

You're probably thinking, "A berry lip for fall? Hardly groundbreaking." But consider this MAC bullet the exception. The brand teamed up with tetrachromat Maureen Seaberg, who can see over 100 million more hues than the average naked eye, to create highly pigmented shades like this vibrant berry that's unlike any other lippie in its shade family. 

Skyn Iceland Angelica Line Smoother Pen 

This handy pen is about to be the most-used product in your bag. This travel-friendly complexion perfecter allows you to target fine lines and dark circles anywhere, anytime. 

Simple Sensitive Skin Experts Hydrating Cleansing Oil 

In hot weather, an oil-based cleanser can be too slick, but now that the temperature has dropped, it's time to bring on the moisture. This gentle cleanser clears skin of makeup, dirt, and oil while providing some much-needed hydration. 

Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Spider Effect Lash Mascara 

A few swipes of this mascara will give you super-long, defined lashes that would make any daddy longlegs envious. 

Soap & Glory Archery Brow Putty 

The tapered brush on Soap & Glory's pencil makes filling in precise spots and shading simple so you get a look that mimics actual brow hairs.  

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream 

Come fall, there's no such thing as too much moisturizer. This gel quickly absorbs into skin to refresh seasonally dry complexions. 

Beautyblender Liner.Designer Pro 

Mastering a cat eye is no easy feat. This handy sponge will help you start off the season with the perfect flick. The triple-edged tool stays in place when pressed against the skin so you can draw a straight line every single time.  

Revlon Eyes, Cheeks + Lips Palette in Romantic Nudes 

The answer to streamlining your bag and your routine lies in this palette of warm neutrals, which includes complementary shades for eyes, cheeks, and lips. 

Maybelline Master Strobing Stick by FaceStudio  

The secret to an out-of-this-world glow: a few swipes of this highlighting stick, which brings the Instagram makeup trend of strobing to create a lit-from-within effect offline. 

Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Paper Mask

During times of peak dryness, this coconut oil–soaked sheet mask keeps skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. Consider all this season's mask selfies sorted. 

L'Oréal Paris Exfoliate & Refine Pores Pure-Clay Mask 

Slough away flakes by treating your complexion to a weekly exfoliating mask. This L'Oréal clay-based cream also vaccums up dirt and oil to refine pores and smooth skin. 

