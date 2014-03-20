Update Your Makeup Bag With These 25 Spring Products, All $25 and Under!

Today officially marks the first day of Spring, and we've already started swapping our heavy winter foundations for sheer, airy formulas, and have started breaking out the brights to channel the blue skies ahead. Giving your makeup bag a seasonal reboot can be costly, which is why we searched the market for the best bargain beauty products that deliver serious results. From sun-kissed self tanners and multitasking tools, to lipsticks and eye shadows in the hottest hues of the season, we covered all the bases so you can work the runway trends at real-life prices. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!