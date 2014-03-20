Update Your Makeup Bag With These 25 Spring Products, All $25 and Under!

Today officially marks the first day of Spring, and we've already started swapping our heavy winter foundations for sheer, airy formulas, and have started breaking out the brights to channel the blue skies ahead. Giving your makeup bag a seasonal reboot can be costly, which is why we searched the market for the best bargain beauty products that deliver serious results. From sun-kissed self tanners and multitasking tools, to lipsticks and eye shadows in the hottest hues of the season, we covered all the bases so you can work the runway trends at real-life prices. Click through our gallery to shop each product now!

Victoria's Secret Tinted Self-Tanning Gels

Kick-start your spring break tan with a dollop of this sheer bronzing gel ($15 each; victoriassecret.com). The gel creates a streak-free glow, while the tropical scent offers a preview of the beach days to come.
Tarte Power Pigments

Your old-school Crayola set just got a beauty counterpart-decked out in trendy printed getups to boot. The user-friendly lip stylos ($24 each; tartecosmetics.com) make it easy to color inside the lines and deliver a rich stain that won't quit.
Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot in Nightshade

Use this rich aubergine hue ($22; ritueldefille.com) as a starting point for your purple-toned smoky eye-the budge-proof formula lasts all day as an eye shadow base, but also looks gorgeous worn solo.
NARS Larger Than Life Eyeliners

Talk about easy on the eyes. The smooth, blend-able formula of these liners (in Puerta Del Sol and Khao San Road, $24 each; narscosmetics.com) won't tug at your lash line, and we love how the tropical tones add a runway twist to an otherwise minimal look.
Nails Inc. Foil Nail Polish

You don't need to hit up the salon to nail the foiled mani trend. With Nails Inc's metallic lacquers ($11 each; nordstrom.com) you get tiny foil pigments blended into the formula to mirror that coveted Minx effect. And at $11 a pop, it's the most wallet-friendly manicure we've found yet.
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in The Buffs

Gone are the days of searching for that perfect nude lipstick! Maybelline's wide spectrum of tawny neutrals ($8 each; maybelline.com) offers up a version to flatter every skin tone. Plus, the extra addition of hydrating oils keep your pucker from getting parched.
Inni Nail Wraps

Keep paradise within reach thanks to Inni's custom nail wraps ($9 per set; inni.com). Transform your favorite beach picture into a manicure by uploading the photo to the brand's design studio, and in a few clicks, you'll have a tailor-made set of nail transfers that last up to two weeks, even without a top coat.
Givenchy Ombre Couture Cream Shadows

Consider them cream shadows with a day job ($23 each; sephora.com). These pretty pastels double as primers with crease-proof formulas, but pack enough punch to be worn solo.
Flower Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby

This trio of pearly neutrals ($10 each; walmart.com) blend seamlessly into foundation to enhance the high points of the face, thanks to just enough shimmer. "It gives skin that amazing illumination people usually create in Photoshop," says the brand's founder Drew Barrymore.
Clinique Cheek Pop

We can't decide what's prettier-the 3-D floral motif stamped onto these blushes ($21 each; clinique.com), or the believable flush each color imparts.
Beauty Blender Pure

Everyone's favorite makeup sponge ($20; sephora.com) has gone au natural! The Beauty Blender Pure packs all the same master qualities of the famed original, but the color-free sponge leaves out any latex elements, making this version ideal for sensitive skin types.
Sonia Kashuk The Extra 3 Piece Bag Set

The graphic prints expand the uses of Kashuk's already-versatile makeup bags ($17; target.com), which can double as fashion-forward zippered clutches.
Stila Sweet Treat Bronzing Powder

Swirl a powder brush over this palette of matte and shimmery bronzers ($14; stilacosmetics.com) and blend into the hollows of your cheeks to create a defined contour with a sheer, dewy finish.
Ciate Flower Manicure Kit

Extend the botanical elements of your daisy-print sun dress to your fingertips with Ciate's Flower Manicure nail art set ($25; sephora.com), which uses real petals for an organic way to work your florals.
Hard Candy Ombre Lipsticks

Instead of trying to master the trendy ombre lip effect, reach for Hard Candy's stacked lip colors ($4 each; walmart.com), which create a subtle fade in color with just one swipe. Make sure the darker tone is concentrated on the inner portions of your lips as you glide on the color, blot to mix the two hues, and you're good to go!
Simbi Haiti Hair Ties

The intricate prints and bold colors used on these ribbon hair ties ($13 for six; simbihaiti.com) are almost as beautiful as the amazing cause they support: For each one sold, Simbi will donate a portion of proceeds to install water filtration systems throughout Haiti.
Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade

Rock a full brow without a "drawn-on" look with Anasatasia's Dipbrow Pomade ($18; anastasia.net). Its cream-to-powder finish blends flawlessly with your natural brow color.
Lorac Pocket Pro Palette

Don't underestimate the power of this trio of tawny shadows ($15; ulta.com)! The versatile palette holds possibilities for a wide range of looks, and clears up space in your makeup bag with its compact shape.
TonyMoly Cats Wink Mascara

Complement your winged-out liner with a sweep of this feline-inspired mascara ($12; urbanoutfitters.com), which takes your lashes to the next level by adding dramatic volume.
Rimmel Stay Matte Primer

Spring's rising temperatures may leave your complexion a little shinier, but a layer of Rimmel's lightweight primer ($7; ulta.com) gives your foundation a solid starting point and keeps excess shine at bay.
Topshop Nail Art Brush Kit

Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? However you feel, Topshop's kit of six nail art essentials ($20; topshop.com) will help make your own artistic abilities clear.
NYX Two Timer Eyeliner

Pencil, or liquid? Thanks to NYX's dual-ended eyeliner ($10; ulta.com), you no longer have to choose! The twist-up kohl pencil makes for natural-looking definition during the day, while the liquid liner kicks things up for nighttime.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Rollerball

This feminine blend of peony, grapefruit, and tuberose ($25; nordstrom.com) is the epitome of spring, and the streamlined flacon doesn't compete for room in your handbag.
Jane Cosmetics Pro Artistry Brush Set

Deciding which brush to use shouldn't take time out of your primping routine, and Jane's 5-piece set ($20; ulta.com) stocks your makeup kit with everything you need-and nothing you don't.
Cutex Spa Formula Nail Polish Remover

We know the challenges of removing super-dark or glittery nail colors all too well, but Cutex's new Spa Formula Nail Polish Remover ($9 for set of two; cutexshop.com) cuts down the soaking and scrubbing time by half with its potent formula.

