The 25 Best Summer Skin Tips Ever

Sure, summer is the season to kick back, relax, and just enjoy being outside and not freezing, but it's not time to slack on your skincare routine. UVA/UVB rays are harmful all year long, but are especially damaging during the summer month when our exposure levels are higher thanks to spending free days at the beach or in the park.

That's why it's important to focus on sun and heat protection, in addition to maintaining your regular skincare routine. It can be tough to know where to start when switching over your products for a new season, so we turned to a handful of top dermatologists to find out their tips for keeping skin healthy during the summer.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Get Your Skin Prepped For Summer With This Full-Body Microdermabrasion

Keep scrolling for 25 skincare tips that will get you through the summer, no matter your skin type.