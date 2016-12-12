The Best Beauty Looks from the Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (2); Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The temperatures outside may be dropping, but award show season is just heating up. As to be expected, there was no shortage of glamorous red carpet fashion at the 22nd annual Critics’ Choice Awards last night at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., along with equally show-stopping beauty looks. Kerry Washington’s tousled side-braid and Emma Stone’s sleek side-part with a classic red lip are just a few of the hair and makeup moments we can’t stop thinking about. Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks from the night.
VIDEO: Every Single Star in 2016's 50 Best Dressed List
