The Best Beauty Looks from the Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet 

An edgy half-up half-down hairstyle calls for an equally cool smoky eye. Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis applied Chanel Limited Edition Stylo Eyeshadow Fresh Effect Eyeshadow in Azulejo ($34; chanel.com) on Williams’ bottom lash line and on the lid up to the crease as a base to grab the shadow and add depth. Next, the pro picked up Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Beverly Hills ($61; chanel.com). The pro used the bright blue shade on the center of the lid and on top of the base for a pop of shimmer. She then applied the deep violet hue on the outer corner and crease of her eyes to create smokiness. To add brightness, Inglessis used the light color on Willams’ brow bone and inner corner of her eyes.

To keep Williams’ voluminous front texture in place, celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast massaged a dime-sized amount of Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum ($19; target.com) on Williams’ damp hair before blow-drying it to keep the humidity out from her style. Once the pro twisted the actress’ hair back at the crown, secured it, and did any necessary touch ups with a 2-inch curling iron, she sprayed Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($13; target.com) allover to set the look.