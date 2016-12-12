The Best Beauty Looks from the Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet 

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (2); Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
Dec 12, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

The temperatures outside may be dropping, but award show season is just heating up. As to be expected, there was no shortage of glamorous red carpet fashion at the 22nd annual Critics’ Choice Awards last night at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., along with equally show-stopping beauty looks. Kerry Washington’s tousled side-braid and Emma Stone’s sleek side-part with a classic red lip are just a few of the hair and makeup moments we can’t stop thinking about. Here, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks from the night.

VIDEO: Every Single Star in 2016's 50 Best Dressed List

1 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Emma Stone 

No one does classic red carpet beauty quite like Emma. To add extra shine to Stone’s sleek, straight strands, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist Mara Roszak prepped the star’s damp hair with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Lustrous Oil Serum ($6; target.com), and sprayed L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Strand-Smoother Serum Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) allover and brushed it through for even more shimmer.  

Advertisement
2 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore 

The key to wearing a sultry cutout dress: flawless skin from head-to-toe. To get Moore’s complexion red carpet-ready celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher used Temptu’s new Perfect Canvas Airbrush 24-Hour Airbrush Foundation, out March 2017. “To start, using the Temptu Air, I airbrushed her face with the new Perfect Canvas 24-Hour Airbrush Foundation in Nude to give Mandy a flawless complexion,” Streicher said. “I continued airbrushing her neck and décolletage since she had some tan lines we wanted to hide. Since the foundation is lightweight and buildable, we could add a bit more to the areas that needed it most, without it looking caked on.”

3 of 20 Christopher Polk/Getty

Allison Williams

An edgy half-up half-down hairstyle calls for an equally cool smoky eye. Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis applied Chanel Limited Edition Stylo Eyeshadow Fresh Effect Eyeshadow in Azulejo ($34; chanel.com) on Williams’ bottom lash line and on the lid up to the crease as a base to grab the shadow and add depth. Next, the pro picked up Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Beverly Hills ($61; chanel.com). The pro used the bright blue shade on the center of the lid and on top of the base for a pop of shimmer. She then applied the deep violet hue on the outer corner and crease of her eyes to create smokiness. To add brightness, Inglessis used the light color on Willams’ brow bone and inner corner of her eyes.

To keep Williams’ voluminous front texture in place, celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast massaged a dime-sized amount of Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum ($19; target.com) on Williams’ damp hair before blow-drying it to keep the humidity out from her style. Once the pro twisted the actress’ hair back at the crown, secured it, and did any necessary touch ups with a 2-inch curling iron, she sprayed Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($13; target.com) allover to set the look.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel

The actress' undone waves and full fringe equal one bangin' style.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tatiana Maslany 

A top-knot may be your go-to second day hairstyle, but when paired with a petal pink lip and subtle eye makeup, it's the perfect red carpet 'do.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson 

We don't know what's more fierce: Paulson's short, voluminous, wavy bob or her fuschia lip. 

Advertisement
7 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Hailee Steinfled 

Steinfeld's side-parted half-up half-down hairstyle is simple, and completely chic. Conisder it your new go-to on days when you need a quick-and-easy look that will get you out the door in five minutes flat. 

Advertisement
8 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington 

Kerry’s dress wasn’t the only star of her red carpet look. We love the actress’ effortless, tousled side-braid.

Advertisement
9 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Michelle Willams

William's platinum pixie cut can only be described as #ShortHairGoals. 

Advertisement
10 of 20 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty (2)

Bryce Dallas Howard 

We've never met a ponytail we didn't like, but we're in love with Howard's bubble tail. 

Advertisement
11 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Natalie Portman 

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used ghd’s Curve 1” Classic Curl Iron ($199; sephora.com) to create Portman’s bohemian waves by taking one-inch pieces and curling them into S-waves in the same direction so that the curls would be uniform. After he finished each curl, he pinned it to her head and let it cool. Once they were all pinned up, Scarlett used ghd’s Air Hairdryer ($199; sephora.com) with the Air Diffuser ($30; birchbox.com) attached to ensure the style would have staying power. Next, he took out the pins and brushed out the curls for a soft finish. To ensure Portman’s curls would hold up throughout the night, the pro finished by spraying Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($13; target.com) allover.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lily Collins 

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell may have been inspired by Collins’ white, Little House on the Prairie-esque Ellie Saab gown, but Laura Ingalls Wilder has nothing on the actress’ romantic updo. After parting the actress’ damp hair in the center, Russell applied one pump of Matrix Style Link Volume Builder Mousse ($18; matrix.com) to her roots at the crown, and a pump of Matrix Style Link Minerals Mineral Booster ($20; matrix.com) to the lengths. Once the pro blow-dried Collins’ hair, he added Matrix Style Link Height Riser Volumizing Powder ($18; matrix.com) to the crown for a messy, voluminous look, and applied a pearl-sized amount of Matrix Style Link Mineral Grip Definer ($18; matrix.com) at the ends for added movement and texture.

Next, he took the front quarter of her hair and twisted it back gathering more hair and pinning as he worked to the nape of the neck, and repeated the same on the other side. Russell then looped and knotted the lengths to create the messy knot. The pro finished the style by pulling some stray pieces around the nape and face, and set the updo by spraying Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray ($18; matrix.com).

Advertisement
13 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman added a modern twist to Hyland’s retro waves. First the pro created a deep side-part and blow-dried the star’s hair with Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com) using the concentrator nozzle attached and a medium round brush. He dried the hair from roots to ends by pointing the dryer downwards to smooth and seal the cuticle. Next, he used Cricket’s Ultra Smooth Professional Curling Iron ($70; loxabeauty.com) to create the waves by taking large sections of Hyland’s hair and curling it towards the face from mid-lengths to ends. To finish off the look, Richman sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($10; target.com) to lock in the waves and then brushed them with a scalp brush to make them less uniformed. Finally, he pinned back Hyland’s bangs at the side with three large bobby pins.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bella Thorne 

Bella may have won the award for sexiest dress of the night, but her simple, sleek pony was also a winner. Celebrity hairstylist Aviva Perea prepped the star’s wet hair with Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Smoothing Lightweight Weather Proof Anti-Frizz Cream ($8; walmart.com) and Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray ($68; nordstrom.com). Next, she ran Suave Professionals Biotin Infusion Anti-Breakage Serum ($5; walmart.com) throughout Thorne’s strands for protection before blow-drying and using a flat iron. After parting the star’s hair in the center and gathering it into a low pony, Perea wrapped a one-inch section around the cord, and spritzed Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Anti-Humidity Spray ($4; walmart.com) allover to keep the humidity at bay. As a final touch, the pro applied a pea-size amount of Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Oil Treatment ($6; walmart.com) through Thorne’s tail for extra shine.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janelle Monáe

Janelle's set of bunds is proof that sometimes two is better than one. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Adams 

The actress’ soft, pretty makeup was the perfect match to her ponytail of loose waves. To give Adams a splash of color, makeup artist Stephen Sollitto stippled her cheeks with Chantecaille Cheek Shade in Lovely ($25; nordstrom.com), “a shimmery pink that perfectly mimics coming in from the cold,” and swiped Chantcaille Brilliant Gloss in Glamour ($34; nordstrom.com) on her lips for a pop of berry color.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Naomie Harris 

Now this is how you wear a smoky eye. To keep the focus on Harris’ sultry eye makeup, celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell kept the rest of the look monochromatic. The pro used a contour brush to lightly dust Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Makeup Base ($50; chanel.com) on her cheek bones, forehead, and jawline, blending it with a BeautyBlender to contour and shape the face. Next, she swept Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in In Love ($45; chanel.com) on the apples of Harris’ cheeks and blended it back slightly for a pop of color. As for the lips, Eisdell stuck with a shade in the rose family. After prepping the actress’ pout with Chanel Hydra Nourishing Lip Care ($50; chanel.com), the pro applied a coat of Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Adrienne ($37; chanel.com).

Advertisement
18 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

Nicole's fresh complexion, crimson lip, and low, twisted updo is just one example of why she's the queen of the red carpet. To create Kidman's knot with fanned-out sides, the star's go-to hairstylist Kylee Heath blow-dried her hair with Cricket's Ultra Smooth Professional Hair Dryer ($97; loxabeauty.com) and Cricket's Technique Round #370 Silk Brush ($16; loxabeauty.com), blow-drying the hair at the crown in an upward motion to give it more lift. Next, she smoothed Kidman's strands with Cricket's Ultra Smooth Professional Styling Iron ($90; loxabeauty.com), and ran MOP's Molding Cream ($22; mopproducts.com) through her ends and at the roots. 

Then, Heath pulled Kidman's hair back low at the neck and twisted the hair around her hand and secured it with bobby pins. She left the ends out so they fanned towards the side. The pro finished the look by spraying MOP's C-System Firm Hair Srpay ($24; mopproducts.com) allover for hold and shine and pull two pieces out at the front to add a soft touch to the style. 

 

Advertisement
19 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ariel Winter

There's no better time to debut a new set of bangs than on a red carpet. 

Advertisement
20 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Viola Davis 

Now this is how you work the hottest haircut of the season. Viola's tousled, undone waves is just one way to style a lob. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!