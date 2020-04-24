7 Award-Winning Beauty Products You Can Buy from the Drugstore
For our 25th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle print team surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 163 beauty game-changers.
You know the fancy moisturizer, expensive shampoo, and designer foundation you have saved in your online shopping carts? Stop trying to justify why you need to splurge to buy all three of them. Seriously, remove these products from your cart right now.
Drugstore beauty is not what it used to be, and we mean that in the best way possible. In 2020, the beauty aisle shelves are stacked with makeup, skincare, haircare, and body care products that are effective and affordable. A complete win-win if you ask us.
Need proof? Take a look at this year's InStyle's Best Beauty Buys winners. Throughout the various hair, makeup, and skincare products our panel of experts voted on, you'll find a number of drugstore favorites.
The next time you find yourself stocking up on toothpaste, hand soap, and Haribo gummy bears, don't forget to treat yourself to one of these seven award-winning beauty products, too.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Thanks to a nourishing and protecting mix of avocado, pomegranate, and acai oils, you don't have to keep reapplying this balm to keep your lips soft and smooth. Bonus: The six fruit-inspired shades add a sheer tint that enhances your natural lip color.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream
This retinol and hyaluronic acid-based cream packs a punch, but it's still gentle enough for everyday use. Expect to see smoother skin and softer fine lines in just a week, but continue using it to get long-term results.
To buy: $25; target.com.
Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure
It's hard to justify expensive nail polishes when you paint your nails more often than you wash your hair. That's where Sally Hansen's Good.Kind.Pure comes in. The plant-based formula comes in 30 shades for every manicure vibe and protects weak, brittle nails.
To buy: $7; target.com.
Differin Gel
Dealing with acne can be a never-ending cycle of trying different spot treatments and products until you get fed up and finally see a dermatologist. Luckily, you don't need a doctor's note to add this prescription-strength retinoid gel to your skincare routine. Adapalene is an anti-inflammatory retinoid that prompts skin to shed dead skin cells and clears pores to treat acne and prevent future breakouts.
Maybelline New York Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara
Finally, a thickening mascara that doesn't get clumpy. The fluffy brush helps fan out and separate lashes.
To buy: $8; ulta.com.
Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor
Stacked with five blades between moisturizing strips, this hair removal tool gives you a close shave without any nicks or razor burn.
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
This cult-classic hairspray makes our list of Best Beauty Buys winners year after year for a simple reason: it locks hairstyles in place without a crunchy or sticky finish.