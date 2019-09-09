Readers' Choice: The Beauty Products You Loved Most This Year

Not unlike the Olympics, preparing for our annual Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards is a year-round affair. We editors spent our days swatching, sniffing, and slathering on beauty products (okay, maybe it’s a Iittle different than planning the Olympics) that launched between May 2018 and June 2019, all in an effort to determine nominees.

Then we left it up to you, reader, to cast the final vote. (Or shout-out your own top picks using our write-in option.) Nearly 4,500 of you participated in our online survey and professed your love for budge-proof brow products (ahem, Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel), innovative skin-care, and CBD-spiked everything. (It’s the star ingredient in not one but three of our winning formulas.)

And, as always, we couldn’t help but award some of our personal favorites, too. (Seriously, the Dyson Airwrap is worth every single penny.) Those winners are labeled “Editors’ Picks,” but you can consider them each the Megan Rapinoe of our editors’ beauty product A-teams.

And now, the fun part: Kick back, relax, and explore the 40+ makeup, skin, and hair launches that changed the game this year.

