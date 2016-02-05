Show Your Team Spirit with These Super Bowl-Inspired Manicures

Courtesy (2); Getty Images
If rocking a jersey for Super Bowl Sunday isn't exactly in line with your wardrobe tastes, consider lacquering up a nail art design as a subtler nod to your favorite boys. We teamed up with celebrity manicurist Stephanie Stone to paint up a duo of Super Bowl-inspired manicures to cheer on either the Denver Broncos or the Carolina Panthers. Get the step-by-step instructions on how to tackle each look below.
RELATED: The Luxe Beauty Treatments You Can Do During the Super Bowl