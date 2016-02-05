Show Your Team Spirit with These Super Bowl-Inspired Manicures

1. For this look, you'll need an unrolled paper clip on-hand to form the super-straight white lines. Once you've completely unwound it, start on your nails with your favorite base coat, and follow with a bright orange hue like Nailing Hollywood's Hazard ($10; harmondiscount.com) over the top.

2. Use the Unicorn lacquer ($10; harmondiscount.com) to give the orange tone some extra shimmer, then use Nailing Hollywood's Infinite ($10; harmondiscount.com) to swipe a horizontal bar across three of your nails, leaving two accent nails untouched. "Make sure the bar is about two brush widths wide," Stone advises.

3. Moving on to your accent nails, apply a white lacquer over each of the two digits entirely, leaving a small crescent free at the base. Once dry, repeat the same motion with the Infinite shade applied in step 2, and leave a thin white half-circle exposed.

4. Here's where that unrolled paper clip comes in handy—pun completely intended. Dip the paperclip in the white lacquer, then press it vertically over the three horizontal patterns. "This will create a thin white line down the center of the nail that might otherwise be tedious to paint," says Stone. Talk about a #lifehack. Finish with a layer of top coat.