20 Most Annoying Beauty Problems Solved

This could be the result of one of many skin conditions, so consult a dermatologist to find the culprit. If the problem is rosacea, for example, you'll want to avoid inflammation triggers like spicy foods and hot saunas. If it turns out you have dilated or "broken" capillaries, you can consider Intense Pulsed Light laser treatments to shrink the blood vessels; up to five sessions, $350 to $500 each, are usually needed, says Dr. Wu. If you have combination skin with redness plus flaking, take a close look at your skin-care routine. "Oil-absorbing products can get trapped in the folds around the nose where skin is drier," causing irritation and redness, says Dr. Wu. The solution: Use mattifiers and acne medications only on greasy areas, and switch to a light gel moisturizer. Clarins Hydra Quench Cream-Gel is one good option.



Clarins Hydra Quench Cooling Cream-Gel, $49; at department stores.